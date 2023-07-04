5 best story driven game deals at Steam during Summer Sale 2023

Steam Summer Sale 2023 has finally arrived to please gamers from across the globe with a wide range of discounts on multiple IPs (Intellectual Properties) and franchises. While the sale includes both multiplayer and single-player titles, fans will be happy to learn that the Summer Sale features some fantastic deals on story-driven games that can otherwise be costly.

This article will include five single-player video games gamers should check out during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Detroit: Become Human and other titles to grab during Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Metro Exodus ($1.82)

Metro Exodus is the last entry in the popular video game trilogy based on the Metro 2035 novels. Established on the nuclear aftermath event in a fictional depiction of Russia, players fill the shoes of the main character, Artyom. The survival-focused first-person title also delivers a beautiful story about strong relationships and bonding in the underground.

Exodus can be purchased extremely cheaply during the ongoing sale with 80% off on the base price. The title otherwise costs $10, depending on the Steam currency.

2) Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($2.12)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a massive open-world first-person RPG that has redefined the basic role-playing mechanics in recent video games. Set in the Holy Roman Empire setting, you play as Henry, a blacksmith's son. Between avenging the main character's parents and aiding your empire, the title offers a massive plotline that can also bring many side quests.

Priced at $9 during the off-sale season, players can get this title with 75% off on the base price in the Summer Sale.

3) Detroit: Become Human ($11.57)

Detroit: Become Human was one of the most anticipated PC releases in 2020. The title was initially a PS4 exclusive, later brought on to Microsoft Windows by the Quantic Dream studio. In a futuristic setting, Become Human delivers a masterfully written story about robots and humans and their bonding.

Detroit: Become Human is priced at $23 during the off-sale period. However, players can get this title with 50% off on its base price during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

4) Disco Elysium - The Final Cut ($2.73)

Disco Elysium is by far the most unique RPG title of this generation. Playing as a detective who recently lost his memory, gamers will find themselves untangling a mysterious plot as their subconscious thoughts aid them called the Thought Cabinet. While each thought carves out a unique skill for the player, one will be free to pick and invest skill points in the one that suits them the most.

Disco Elysium is available on the Steam Summer Sale 2023 with 75% off on its base price of $11. Gamers inclined towards trying out a rich story must try this title.

5) Mass Effect Legendary Edition ($9.13)

The legendary story-driven RPG Mass Effect trilogy packed in a single edition is deal players of the franchise should not miss. Mass Effect allows players to take the role of Commander Shepard as they lead an elite set of soldiers in their space adventures. BioWare is often praised for Mass Effect's rich storytelling paired with groundbreaking game mechanics.

The Legendary Edition typically costs $36 in the Steam store. However, it can be grabbed with 75% off on its base price during the Steam Summer Sale.

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 will end on July 13, 2023. Players can pick the titles above with the said discounts until the sale runs. Moreover, one can also try out the DLC (downloadable content) for these games, as they provide a great experience with a few extra hours of content. However, most of them are charged on top of the base price.

