Best Team Compositions in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble features a diverse roster of characters fans know and love from the anime and manga series My Hero Academia. This fighting Battle Royale allows up to 24 players in a single match, pitting eight teams against each other. Each team is composed of three fighters, and players can form their own strategies with the number of characters available to play.

Each character in My Hero Ultra Rumble has its own unique skills, quirks, and playstyles. Because of this, players can get creative in selecting a team composition that can synergize effectively in battle. Below are some of the best team compositions in the game.

My Hero Ultra Rumble guide: Best team composition

1) Mt. Lady, Iida, Uraraka

Mt. Lady in My Hero Ultra Rumble (Image via Bandai Namco)

Team Composition

Mt. Lady: Assault

Tenya Iida: Assault

Ochacho Uraraka: Rapid

In a Battle Royale game, you will be dealing with multiple enemies at once, and it's difficult to take them down with just single-target skills. Fortunately, you can create a team composition that is all about unleashing AoE damage.

Mt. Lady is one of the best heroes in the game, known for her close combat skills and ability to transform into a colossal form. This transformation allows her to deal massive area damage.

Ochacho Uraraka and Tenya Iida are both in the Rapid archetype, which means they are quick and agile on the battlefield. Uraraka, in particular, is highly mobile, thanks to her Zodiac Wires, which enable her to create powerful area-of-effect combos.

In this team composition, you would want to have Iida as your support because of his Special Action, which allows him to carry an incapacitated teammate on his back and revive them.

2) Mr. Compress, Shigaraki, Dabi

Mr. Compress provides support to this team's offensive forces. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Team Composition

Mr. Compress: Support

Tomuuka Shigaraki: Strike

Dabi: Technical

The villains of My Hero Academia form a standout team in the Battle Royale. This team includes characters like Shigaraki, Dabi, and Mr. Compess.

Tomuuka Shigaraki takes the lead in battles and is the primary source of damage for this team composition. Because he specializes in close-quarters combat, he needs at least one long-range companion and support to keep him alive.

Mr. Compress plays the Support role on this team, using his ability to heal and clutch allies. This complements Shigaraki's combat abilities perfectly, ensuring his safety and survival in the heat of the battle.

Dabi is a critical component in this lineup, providing long-range damage that complements well with Shiragaki's up-close fighting style. He also sets cunning traps on the battlefield, which makes it easier for his team to finish off enemies.

3) Todoroki, Midoriya, Bakugo

Deku and his team offer some of the most powerful offensive attacks in My Hero Ultra Rumble. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Team Composition

Shoto Todoroki: Strike

Izuku Midoriya: Assault

Katsuki Bakugo: Strike

While the villains make a great team in My Hero Ultra Rumble, the protagonists also form a powerful trio. Starring Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki, this team composition is all about melting their opponents with lethal attacks.

These fighters are some of the best DPS characters in the game, with their powerful Quirks that allow them to shoot rapid projectiles at their enemies. Anyone who dares to fight this powerful trio in long-range combat will find themselves outmatched. On top of that, each of these fighters possesses skills that grant them agility, allowing them to outmaneuver their enemies.