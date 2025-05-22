Best teammates for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

With the debut of Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves, a question of who her best teammates are can linger on the minds of many Rovers. While the latest Resonator is quite strong on her own, she can be a game-changer if you pair her with proper characters, allowing you to clear endgame content easily. She is a sub-DPS/ Support hybrid unit who can apply negative effects on enemies.

Ad

This article will cover some of the characters with whom Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves has, or will get a good synergy with.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation. Please keep in mind that things might differ in the future. Also, this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Best characters to pair up with Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

1) Zani

Ad

Trending

Zani (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Forming a Zani team can be quite restrictive due to her reliance on Frazzle, but with the release of Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves, she has gained another solid teammate. The bard from Rinascita can stack Spectro Frazzle with her ultimate, forming a solid synergy with Zani.

Ciaccona becomes more handy if you lack Phoebe for your Zani, as Rover cannot apply Frazzle stacks as effectively. Here, the bard from Rinascita can easily compensate for Rover's downtime with her own application of Frazzle on enemies.

Ad

2) Phoebe

Phoebe (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Phoebe is another character who can work well in a team with Ciaccona. She can be used as both a DPS and a sub-DPS, and is a solid pairing with the bard from Rinascita and Spectro Rover.

Ciaccona can easily stack Spectro Frazzle with her ultimate, and combine that with Rover's own application, and Phoebe becomes a solid damage dealer who can take advantage of both her teammates' buffs.

3) Aero/ Spectro Rover

Ad

Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves also works with both Spectro and Aero Attributes for the Rover. Given she can apply Frazzle with her ultimate, she and the protagonist can become a solid pairing to buff Zani or Phoebe's damage. Ciaccona also helps with Rover's downtime of applying Frazzle, making the rotation feel much easier.

Aero Rover is also a great teammate for her, as they can provide healing as well as stack the Erosion debuff on enemies. The team with Ciaccona and Aero Rover is still quite weak as of now, as it lacks a proper main damage dealer who can take advantage of the Erosion negative effect. But future characters might be able to take full advantage of this, making the team extremely meta for endgame.

Ad

Besides them, Cartethyia can also become a potential best team-mate for Ciaccona in the future. Given that she is also Aero, she might be able to utilize the Erosion effect to its full potential. More details regarding the Blessed Maiden and her kit will be revealed with the Wuthering Waves 2.4 Special Program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.