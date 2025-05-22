Best teams for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

Ciaccona is officially playable in the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. She is an Aero Resonator who wields a Pistol to swiftly attack targets, applying the Erosion effect. Ciaccona can also deal off-field damage thanks to the puppets she can summon during combat.

She has a unique Resonance Liberation that provides the option to either inflict Frazzle or Erosion on enemies. Her teammates will determine which effect she must use. On that note, this article discusses some of the best team compositions for Ciaccona in WuWa.

Best Ciaccona teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Ciaccona+ Phoebe+ Zani

Phoebe and Zani team (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Phoebe has become a highly coveted 5-star unit with the release of Ciaccona. The former relies on the Spectro Frazzle effect to tackle enemies during combat. The negative status effect deals damage over time, which isn’t as strong as raw elemental power.

However, Zani can absorb the Frazzles to enhance her abilities. Phoebe is the only companion who can help her achieve that. You would also want to employ Ciaccona on the team, as her Resonance Liberation can inflict both Frazzle and Erosion status effects on enemies.

Yes, her buffs wouldn't be of much use to the team, as they favor Aero characters. That said, having someone to apply Frazzle on targets supplements Phoebe and Zani's combat.

2) Ciaccona+ Aero Rover+ Shorekeeper

Aero Rover and Shorekeeper team (Image via Kuro Games)

Aero Rovers are among the best teammates for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves. They are free-to-play units that rely solely on the Erosion effect to strike down enemies. The Rovers can utilize Ciaccona’s buff to achieve the highest damage numbers.

The main character, with their new attribute, serves as the frontrunner in this team composition. Shorekeeper will be tasked with healing the team members if they sustain incoming damage. She can also buff her allies by offering CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG stats via her Resonance Liberation.

3) Ciaccona+ Aero Rover+ Baizhi

Aero Rover and Baizhi team (Image via Kuro Games)

A free-to-play team for Ciaccona employs Baizhi and Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves. We have already established how Aero units synergize with each other. However, their overall damage output will vary since Baizhi isn’t nearly as powerful as Shorekeeper.

She can only heal allies and offer a flat damage buff to the incoming Resonator, which can be useful to the Aero Rover. Make sure to equip Ciaccona with the best Echo sets since she also has to deal damage to mitigate the disadvantage. You can replace Baizhi with Aalto for an aggressive setup, since the main characters can offer some healing with their Resonance Liberation, if required.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

