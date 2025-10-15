Best teams for Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss (Phase 2)

A new rotation of Spiral Abyss is once again here in Genshin Impact, featuring new enemy line-ups and stage buffs. This iteration of Genshin Impact's endgame gameplay mode was released on October 16, 2025, in the second half of version Luna I. This Spiral Abyss features quite a few new Nod-Krai enemies such as the Radiant Lunapod, Wilderness Exiles, and the three Nod-Krai Local Legends Wilderness Hunter, Battle-Hardened Lightkeeper, and Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper.

Ad

Players aiming to achieve a full clear of this new Spiral Abyss will benefit from having prior knowledge regarding which team compositions to use against specific enemies. Read on to find out the best teams that you can pick to clear the second phase of the Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss.

Top teams to clear Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss (Phase 2)

Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss (Phase 2) Blessing of the Abyssal Moon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the Spiral Abyss is the following:

Ad

Trending

"When a character triggers Dendro-related reactions, a shockwave is released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds".

As such, this rotation of Spiral Abyss heavily favors Dendro units who can trigger Bloom and Lunar-Bloom reactions, meaning that using Dendro characters such as Lauma, Nahida, Alhaitham, and the upcoming 5-star Dendro unit Nefer will grant you an easy full-clear of all the Spiral Abyss floors.

Ad

The following are some of the best teams that can be used in Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss (Phase 2), for both Floors 11 and 12:

Floor 11

Best teams for Spiral Abyss Floor 11 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Floor 11's Ley Line Disorder grants all Dendro and Electro party members a 60% DMG buff while in combat. Keeping this in mind, here are some of the teams you can use to clear this floor:

Ad

First half

Lauma + Nahida + Nilou + Kokomi

Lauma + Nahida + Aino + Kuki Shinobu

Nilou + Nahida + Xingqiu + Yaoyao

Yelan + Nahida + Xinqgiu + Kuki Shinobu

Second half

Flins + Ineffa + Aino + Sucrose

Flins + Aino + Sucrose + Kuki Shinobu

Raiden Shogun + Nahida + Yelan + Xingqiu

Varesa + Furina + Iansan + Xilonen

Enemies in both halves of Floor 11 can be defeated very easily using well-built AoE DPS units, flanked by good support characters that can buff them and increase their Elemental reaction DMG. While the Wildnerness Exile enemies present in the second half of Chamber 2 can be wiped out swiftly if you have two Nod-Krai characters on your team, they are not as tanky and can also be defeated using a non-Nod-Krai team.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Floor 12

Best teams for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Floor 12 has two separate Ley Line Disorders for each of its halves, and they are the following:

Ad

First half: Bloom DMG dealt by characters is increased by 200%, while Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 75%.

Bloom DMG dealt by characters is increased by 200%, while Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 75%. Second half: Electro-Charged DMG dealt by characters is increased by 200%, while Lunar-Charged DMG is increased by 75%.

As seen from the Ley Line Disorders, the first half of Floor 12 requires Bloom and Lunar-Bloom focused teams (featuring Dendro and Hydro units), while the second half requires Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged teams (with Electro and Hydro units).

These are some of the best teams that can be used to clear Floor 12 of Genshin Impact Luna I Spiral Abyss (Phase 2):

Ad

First half:

Lauma + Nahida + Nilou + Kokomi

Lauma + Nahida + Aino + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham + Aino + Nahida + Kokomi

Nilou + Nahida + Aino + Baizhu

Nilou + Nahida + Dendro Traveler + Kokomi

Second half:

Flins + Ineffa + Aino + Sucrose

Flins + Aino + Sucrose + Iansan

Raiden Shogun + Furina + Yelan + Kokomi

Clorinde + Furina + Kazuha + Iansan

Tartaglia + Ineffa + Furina + Ororon

The first half of Floor 12 comprises of enemies such as the Radiant Antelope, Tainted Water-Spitting Phantasm, and the Battle-Scarred Rock Crab. Make sure to bring a healer along for battling the Radiant Antelope, as you will need good healing for stunning the enemy and granting yourself an attack window. The Battle-Scarred Rock Crab can be easily defeated using a Bloom team, as long as you focus on shooting down the Stoneborne Seeds it deploys at intervals.

Ad

The Second half of Floor 12 features the three new Nod-Krai Local Legends. Both the Battle-Hardened Lightkeeper and the Wilderness Hunter can be defeated quicker if you have a team comprising of at least two Nod-Krai characters, while the Battle-Hardened Fireblade Shock Trooper requires you to trigger constant Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged reactions in order to bring down the tanky shield it deploys at the very beginning of the battle.

Also read: Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater October 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.