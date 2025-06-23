Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos

The new Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos (Forgotten Hall) rotation is here. As with every rotation of this mode, players are required to defeat all stage enemies within a total of 30 cycles to have successfully completed the challenge. As such, certain specific team compositions based on the enemies' weaknesses can help achieve a quick full clear of the current Memory of Chaos cycle.

Read on to learn about the best teams that you can use to play the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos mode.

Note: This article discusses the best team compositions for stages 11 and 12 only, as the previous stages can be auto-cleared.

Top team compositions that you can use in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos

Stage 11: First half

The first half of stage 11 in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos features the Pollux, Netherwing Husk Ferry of Souls boss, who is weak to Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary types. You can use the following teams in this stage:

1) Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice's premium team can easily zero-cycle the first half of Stage 11. While Remembrance Trailblazer is a must in this team, if you don't own Tribbie and Hyacine, you can replace them with Ruan Mei and Gallagher/Luocha.

2) Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha

Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei is an extremely strong Imaginary hypercarry DPS who can also be used in this stage of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos. Units that can be switched around are Sunday (you may replace him with Sparkle) and Tribbie (who can be replaced by Ruan Mei).

Stage 11: Second half

The enemy boss for the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos stage 11 is Stellaron Hunter Sam, who is weak to Lightning, Quantum, and Imaginary types. You can use the following teams in this half:

1) Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo

Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Aglaea is a Lightning AoE DPS unit who can deal significant amounts of damage to Sam, making this a great team choice. In case you don't have Robin, she can be replaced with Ruan Mei.

2) Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Aventurine, Cipher

Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Aventurine, Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron is another Lightning AoE DPS unit who can be used to clear the second half of stage 11 in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos. Jiaoqiu and Cipher are Acheron's best supports, and it is recommended that you use them alongside her. However, in case you don't own them, they can be replaced with standard supports such as Black Swan and Pela.

Stage 12: First half

The enemy boss in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos stage 12 is Swarm: True Sting. This enemy is weak to Ice, Quantum, and Imaginary. These are some of the teams you can use for this half:

1) Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Since all enemies (minor mobs and the boss) in this stage have a Quantum weakness, using a Castorice DPS team is the easiest way to clear it fully. Both Castorice and her memosprite deal AoE damage, which is essential when battling the Swarm. Hyacine is the best healer for a Castorice team, but she can be replaced with Luocha if you don't have her. Similarly, Tribbie can also be replaced with Ruan Mei.

2) Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha

Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The Swarm boss is also weak to Imaginary, which makes AoE Imaginary DPS Mydei a good pick for clearing this stage. Mydei's best team includes Sunday, Tribbie, and Luocha. Sunday can constantly advance Mydei and help him accumulate more Charge so the latter can use his "Godslayer be God" attack faster. Tribbie's buffs are also useful for Mydei, but she can be replaced with Ruan Mei or Remembrance Trailblazer, if you don't have her.

Stage 12: Second half

The second-half boss in stage 12 of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos rotation is Borisin Warhead Hoolay, who is quite a formidable enemy. Hoolay is weak to Wind, Fire, and Physical types, and you can use the following teams against him in battle:

1) Feixiao, Cipher, Aventurine, Robin

Feixiao, Cipher, Aventurine, Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

A FUA team featuring Feixiao as the main DPS unit can help you easily defeat Hoolay. Not only is Feixiao a good damage dealer by herself, but she can be further buffed by Cipher, with whom she shares great synergy. Robin's presence in the team can also help her attack more frequently. In case you don't have Cipher, she can be replaced with another FUA character, such as Topaz.

2) Anaxa, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo

Anaxa, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

An Anaxa hypercarry team with Sunday, Robin, and Huohuo as supports is also a good choice for this half. Anaxa is a great DPS unit to use against Hoolay, as he can effectively stop the latter from taking multiple turns in a row. If you don't own Sunday or Robin, they can be replaced with Bronya and Tribbie, respectively. However, do note that the team mentioned above is Anaxa's most recommended team for clearing the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos stage 12.

