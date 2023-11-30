Best teams for Locufox Forest in Honkai Star Rail

The ongoing Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has introduced the "A Foxian Tale of the Haunted'' event, which features a bunch of different game modes. Among them, the Exorcismal Chronicles comprises five different Suppression Towers that serve as a combat domain where players have to bring in a few different teams to tackle the enemy waves.

The Locufox Forest tower, in particular, is unlocked after completing the Sword Essence Trailblaze Continuance Quest during the event. This article goes over some of the best Honkai Star Rail teams to tackle all the difficulty levels of the specified domain.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Locufox Forest Difficulty 1 in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Primary support)

(Primary support) Pela (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Fu Xuan (Tank)

It should be no surprise to see Imbibitor Lunae as the primary DPS when the majority of the enemies in Locufox Forest Difficulty 1 are weak against the Imaginary element. He is one of the best hypercarry units in the game, as his abilities can greatly benefit from the powerful buffs offered by support characters like Tingyun.

Additionally, Pela can reduce the enemy's defense, allowing Lunae to deal additional damage to them throughout the battle, while Fu Xuan can keep all of them protected using her powerful damage mitigation.

Best team for Locufox Forest Difficulty 2 in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary support)

(Primary support) Pela (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Huohuo (Healer)

Jingliu is one of the strongest DPS characters in the game and has access to single-target and AoE (Area-of-Effect) DMG thanks to the Destruction Path. She can constantly inflict fatal blows on enemies using the assortment of buffs offered by Bronya. The latter can provide an extra turn to an ally, along with increasing the CRIT DMG and ATK of the entire team.

Here, Pela serves as a second support character for this setup, and Huohuo takes on the role of a solo healer who can sustain her teammates throughout the battle.

Best team for Locufox Forest Difficulty 3 in Honkai Star Rail

Blade hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary support)

(Primary support) Silver Wolf (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Fu Xuan (Tank)

Blade seems to be the perfect DPS to tackle Locufox Forest Difficulty 3. He has access to powerful abilities and a terrifying self-healing property, which gives him an upper hand during battle.

Bronya serves as his best support, as she can amplify his damage output by a mile. In addition, Silver Wolf’s debuff on enemies also improves Blade’s combat efficiency.

Lastly, Fu Xuan can increase his HP and CRIT Rate while protecting the entire team from incoming attacks as a dedicated tank.

Best team for Locufox Forest Difficulty 4 in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Primary DPS)

(Primary DPS) Blade (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Bronya (Support)

(Support) Luocha (Healer)

This classic Jingliu team can easily tackle the Locufox Forest Difficulty 4 in the game. It employs Blade as the sub-DPS, who can unleash strong AoE attacks while being one of the most Skill-Point-efficient characters.

Both of them will be supported by Bronya, as her buffs can significantly increase their damage potential against the powerful enemies in the domain.

Lastly, Luocha will serve as the healer for the setup, capable of sustaining all allies using his powerful restorative ability.