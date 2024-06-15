Alloy Smelt is one of the ongoing events in Wuthering Waves. Players can participate in ten combat stages to clear them with the highest score possible to get exciting rewards such as Astrites, Shell Credits, and much more. Furthermore, you get rewards based on your total scores from all the stages. Each rift offers various buffs that favor different attributes, resonators, and Echoes.

Thus it is important to choose the right team and Echoes to get the most out of these buffs and score big on the stages. This article will cover all the best teams you can use in different stages in Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Wuthering Waves teams for Alloy Smelt Rifts

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Breath Rift

Best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift I (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best teams for Alloy Smelt Breath Rift:

Jiyan + Yangyang + Verina

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Jiyan + Spectro Rover + Jianxin

The first rift favors Aero and Spectro resonators, making the available trial characters a solid team for players to use. While Jiyan takes the DPS role, the remaining positions can be filled by other characters at the player's convenience.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Freezing Rift

Best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift II (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Freezing Rift:

Havoc Rover + Danjin + Verina

Havoc Rover + Sanhua + Verina

Lingyang + Sanhua + Verina

The second rift favors Havoc and Glacio attribute resonators, automatically restoring their Concerto energy to trigger rift effects and rack up points faster. Unless you have built any Glacio resonators in your account, it is better to stick with Havoc teams to deal additional damage.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Scorching Rift

Best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift III (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Scorching Rift:

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Encore + Yinlin + Verina

Calcharo + Yinlin + Mortefi

With Encore, Yinlin, and Chixia as trial characters, the third rift favors Electro and Fusion resonators. It is recommended to use Electro rift effects which have more AoE range allowing players to quickly rack up points.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Rapido Rift

One of the best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift IV (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Rapido Rift:

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Yinlin + Sanhua + Verina

Jiyan + Sanhua + Verina

The fourth rift effect can restore Resonance Liberation when Intro Skill is used and increases the liberation DMG as well. While the trial team is good, it is recommended to use Calcharo or Jiyan as your main DPS, with any strong supports or hybrids you have.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Striking Rift

Best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift V (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Striking Rift:

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Havoc Rover + Yinlin + Verina

Apart from the trial resonator teams, these are the best team compositions to use in the fifth rift. The effects in this stage provide 100% CRIT-Rate and 30% CRIT-DMG which can be stacked several times.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Intimidating Rift

One of the best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift VI (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Intimidating Rift:

Havoc Rover + Danjin + Verina

Havoc Rover + Sanhua + Verina

Havoc Rover + Yinlin + Verina

With the sixth rift increasing Echo Skill DMG after releasing Resonance Liberation, it is the best stage for the double Dreamless team to shine. Those who don't have Danjin can settle for Yinlin, Sanhua, or other resonators on whom strong Cost 4 Echoes can be equipped.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Defeaning Rift

Best team for Alloy Smelt Rift VII (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Defeaning Rift:

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Calcharo + Mortefi + Verina

Jiyan + Mortefi + Yinlin

This is the seventh rift which buffs Echo Skill and Heavy Attack DMG. In addition, performing Heavy Attack will reduce Echo Skill's cooldown. Thus, you must use DPS units like Calcharo and Jiyan. These units can be supported by Mortefi who buffs Heavy Attacks DMG and any support resonator (Verina or Baizhi).

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Furious Rift

One of the best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift VIII (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Furious Rift:

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Encore + Sanhua + Verina

In the eighth rift, resonators have their skill, basic, and heavy attack's CRIT stats buffed after casting their Echo skill. Players can opt for Jiyan or Calcharo as their main DPS and pair with hybrids such as Mortefi or Yinlin. If they don't have the abovementioned, clearing the stage with trial characters is always possible.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Ethereal Rift

Best team for Alloy Smelt Rift IX (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Furious Rift:

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Havoc Rover + Calcharo + Verina

The ninth rift stage doesn't provide any damage buffs but rather a CC ability. Echo skill cooldowns are reduced and using the skill generates a wind field that will group all nearby enemies, dealing Aero damage.

Best teams for Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt Everlasting Rift

One of the best teams for Alloy Smelt Rift X (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of the best teams for the Alloy Smelt Everlasting Rift:

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Havoc Rover + Danjin + Verina

Jiyan + Mortefi + Baizhi

Triggering Intro skills in the last rift stage will reduce Echo skill cooldown by 100%, allowing you to spam them for the next five seconds. Defeating enemies will also offer DMG buffs which can be stacked several times. Use the best teams listed above, or compositions you can come up with your current progression.

