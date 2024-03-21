7 best tips and tricks for beginners in Dragon's Dogma 2

The best tips and tricks for beginners in Dragon's Dogma 2 will ensure you have an easier time in the vast world of Gransys. Starting out in DD2 can be exhilarating, but its deep combat system and open world can also be a tad overwhelming for new Arisen. This guide will offer seven tips and tricks to dominate foes as a beginner.

From mastering your pawn system to conquering colossal foes, this article will enable you to face any challenge and forge your legend as the ultimate Arisen.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Seven tips and tricks for beginners in Dragon's Dogma 2

1) Monster climbing mechanic

One mechanic lets you climb giant enemies, opening up attack opportunities and stunning them. Practice grappling on to different parts of their bodies to understand their weak points and find the most advantageous positions.

2) Pawns: Your subordinates

These AI companions are vital in combat. Choose their vocations (classes) so that they complement yours and customize their behavior via the Pawn Guild. Hire high-rated pawns from other players to have an extra edge during fights. If you have not played the original title, this is perhaps one of the most important tips for beginners in Dragon's Dogma 2.

3) Experiment with vocations

The game offers a variety of vocations like Fighter, Mage, and Mystic Knight. Don't be afraid to try different classes. You can also freely switch vocations later, allowing you to develop a well-rounded character. It's worth mentioning that not all classes are compatible with your character, so keep that in mind.

4) Notice Boards and side quests

Don't just focus on the main story. Notice boards in towns offer smaller quests that give good rewards and experience. These can help you level up and get familiar with the game's mechanics early on.

5) Stack curing items

Stock up on healing items and curatives like herbs and consumable potions. These will be lifesavers during tough encounters, especially early on when your character is fragile.

6) Regularly upgrade your weapons

Sharpening your tools is key to survival in Gransys. Ensure that your main weapon is a strong one early on. Later, consider if a new weapon would offer you an advantage or if upgrading your current one would be more efficient.

Remember, slaying dragons offers a chance to 'Dragonforge' your weapon, granting a random, powerful boost. So, keep swinging for that extra firepower.

7) Take your time to explore the open world

Gransys is vast and full of hidden secrets. Don't rush from one quest to the next. Take detours, climb overlooks, and delve into caves. You'll find valuable treasure, unique enemies, and hidden quests that can make your gameplay experience even more rewarding.

With these tips and tricks for beginners in Dragon's Dogma 2, you should have an easier time conquering the challenges of Gransys and etching your name in legend as the Arisen. So grab your pawns, explore every nook and cranny, vanquish foes, and uncover the secrets of this game's sprawling open world.

