5 best tips and tricks to make Baldur's Gate 3 co-op fun

Baldur's Gate 3 co-op mode features multiple interesting mechanics not often seen in multiplayer RPGs. While other games allow players to drop in and out of each other's worlds, co-op in Baldur's Gate 3 forces one to start a fresh campaign. It also hosts a plethora of offerings, including a split-screen mode for couch co-op, random multiplayer setup, custom multiplayer setting, journal sharing, and resource looting, among many others.

Despite these features, a lot of players still don't appreciate Baldur's Gate 3 co-op mode. While preferences play a huge part in making this decision, the multiplayer feature offers a truly remarkable experience with friends involved. Here are some of the best tips and tricks to elevate your co-op gameplay.

Adopting a comfortable pace, taking turns, and more tips to excel in Baldur's Gate 3 co-op

1) Play at a comfortable pace

Play Baldur's Gate 3 co-op at a pace you are comfortable with (Image via Larian Studios)

A fact that you must accept when playing Baldur's Gate 3 co-op is that you cannot speedrun and exhaust every single dialogue and interaction. It is best to reserve that thought for solo gaming. Any attempt at doing so will leave your party spending countless hours with little to no progress, which can eventually lead to boredom.

You must understand that each member has a different way of playing the game, so compromise on the pace. Take it slow and steady when progressing through the game.

2) Stick together

Stick to your team when playing the co-op mode(Image via Larian Studios)

A lot of players may beg to differ, but the main point of delving into Baldur's Gate 3 co-op is to play with your friends and create an entirely different campaign experience from your solo walkthrough. That means interacting with NPCs, diving into conversations, exploring locations, unraveling mysteries, and engaging in combat together.

Sticking with your team helps create a seamless storyline run. You don't want to miss out on an awesome quest your friends have picked up while you're busy exploring a different location miles away.

3) Experiment with different party composition

Create a party composition that aligns with your team's goals (Image via Larian Studios)

Players can all have different intentions in playing Baldur's Gate 3 co-op mode. Some would want to take the competitive path, where they aim to have the best party composition. Others, however, want to chill, have some laughs, and create a comedic show by trolling their team composition.

Regardless of your goals, create a party composition that aligns with everyone's intentions. For standard gameplay, you would want to balance your faction by filling in specific roles such as healers, melee DPS, spellcasters, and frontlines.

Alternatively, there's no stopping your team from building a massive troll show, whether you want to run a zoo with an all-Druid comp or create an all-Bard group just chilling and jamming in Faerun.

4) Choose who to play with

Choose carefully who to play with in the multiplayer feature (Image via Larian Studios)

An interesting fact about Baldur's Gate 3 co-op is that you can only play a certain campaign with the same lineup. Meaning once you included a player in a game, you can no longer remove them in the future. The only way to play without them is by creating another campaign file and starting from the beginning.

That being said, it is important to choose friends with the same goals and pacing. Playing with random individuals isn't out of the question, but communication and commitment are crucial to completing a campaign.

5) Take turns

Take turns and share your loot in Baldur's Gate 3 co-op (Image via Larian Studios)

Certain actions in the game can only be completed by a single player. That means, in Baldur's Gate 3 co-op, you must decide who is going to take these actions for your team. For example, while it is ideal that the player with the most Charisma rolls the dice, it wouldn't hurt to let your friends experience it.

Taking turns also means you must give way at times for the benefit of the party. The game features a shared looting system, so you would need to share some of your valuable findings with your allies while progressing through the game.