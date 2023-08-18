Top 5 tips to save your allies as a healer in Baldur's Gate 3 

Healers play an invaluable role in Baldur's Gate 3, ensuring the survival of their allies through cunning strategy and deft maneuvering. In the game, different classes can fill the special role, although Clerics and Paladins are the most common ones. Just as the game's tactical depth demands meticulous party setup and optimization, the art of healing requires a masterful touch to avoid the dreaded Total Party Kill (TPK) scenario.

In a game where battle encounters can escalate into TPKs within moments, the significance of healers cannot be overstated. Just as parties lacking healers court disaster, playing the role poorly doesn't add much value to your party either. That being said, here are some tips and tricks you can use while playing the role of a healer in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3: 5 tips to save your allies as a healer

5) Position properly in combat

Enter the combat at the right time as a healer (Image via Larian Studios)

The battle's initiation often determines its outcome, and for healers, timing is crucial. Bursting onto the scene prematurely can draw unwanted attention, leaving you vulnerable to your opponent's attacks.

Conversely, entering combat later grants healers a clearer assessment of the encounter, enabling them to prioritize support. Gauge the battle's dynamics, identify allies in need of healing, and exploit opportunities like surprise rounds to land a well-aimed hit before fully engaging.

4) Choose a proper healer build

Choose from a variety of builds to elevate your healer gameplay (Image via Larian Studios)

There's more to being a good healer than just using your skills and positioning properly in combat. While there isn't a single best build that would work in any scenario, make sure you understand your party's playstyle and preferences in choosing which one works best.

For example, if your team can handle and protect a healer that can go full support mode, a Cleric would be the perfect choice with its powerful buffs and healing abilities. However, you can opt for other classes and subclasses if your team is looking for a tanky healer or a better buff provider.

3) Enhance your offensive prowess

Healers should also contribute to maximizing damage output in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

While healing remains to be your main role in the party, your true value extends beyond a single role. With options like weapon mastery or spells like Eldritch Blast, you can diversify your contributions as a healer, maximizing utility while maintaining a consistent impact on the battlefield.

Being a designated healer in Baldur's Gate 3 should not confine you to a passive role. Instead, it demands a proactive approach where you contribute strategically to the team's game plan. Healers must embrace versatility and actively engage in supporting their teammates beyond just waiting for healing opportunities.

2) Heal consistently

A cardinal rule for healers in Baldur's Gate 3 is to avoid the pitfall of reactive healing. Instead of waiting until an ally's life hangs by a thread, wise healers stay vigilant, monitoring the party's health at around 75 percent.

By doing so, they can execute timely interventions, dispelling ailments, enhancing performance with buffs, or crippling enemies with debuffs. The sheer unpredictability of healing spells necessitates proactive measures, for timely healing not only saves lives but also prevents allies from falling victim to relentless enemies.

1) Use Bonus Actions

Baldur's Gate 3 thrives on an action economy, where every choice carries weight. This principle applies acutely to healers, demanding a nuanced selection of abilities across different action types.

Smart healers capitalize on versatile spells like Healing Word and Shield of Faith, which consume bonus actions, leaving room for reactions like opportunity attacks. The strategic deployment of cantrips, casting them as actions without consuming spell slots, adds an extra layer of utility. A true healer navigates this economy with finesse, ensuring each action contributes to the party's survival.