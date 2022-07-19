Best Type 100 weapon loadouts in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Season 4 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone arrived on July 22, 2022, bringing tons of changes to the ongoing weapon meta. Labeled Mercenaries of Fortune, it introduced Fortune’s Keep, a new map that thrives on close to mid-range fights.

With recent buffs to weapon attachments, SMGs such as the Type 100 are relevant on maps such as Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep. Providing increased movement speed and TTK, the above Call of Duty gun is an excellent choice to equip as a secondary weapon or sniper support.

Recommended Type 100 loadouts in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

The Type 100 Amphibia and Neural Uplink Blueprint (Image via Activision)

While SMGs such as the H4 Blixen and Marco 5 are considered ‘meta,’ the Type 100 is a good choice with its high fire rate and low time-to-kill. The only downside is its low damage per mag because its 36 rounds magazine falls short in game modes such as Trios and Squads.

Though players might get heavily penalized for missing shots with this weapon, the Type 100 is excellent in Solos and Duos as it can laser and finish off opponents instantly. This Call of Duty weapon’s preferred loadouts are:

1) Movement speed loadout

Type 100 Tsuka Blueprint (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 0.30 Russian Short 36 Round

: 0.30 Russian Short 36 Round Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

This loadout focuses on the movement speed that, with the recent buff to the Mark VI Skeletal and Taped Grip, increases the users’ overall tactical sprint speed, allowing quick maneuverability. They need to be mindful of the 36-round magazine, which will run out very fast, so gamers might get stuck in a reload animation.

2) Balanced loadout

Type 100 Decolage Blueprint (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 0.30 Russian Short 36 Round

: 0.30 Russian Short 36 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

As the name suggests, the balanced loadout aims to provide an even all-around experience in close and medium ranges where this SMG thrives. By replacing the MARK VI Skeletal underbarrel with the M1941 Hand Stop, the weapon’s accuracy is increased by reducing the recoil.

Also, changing the ammunition type to lengthened provides an increased bullet velocity beneficial in longer ranges.

3) Mid-range loadout

Type 100 Ramshackle Blueprint (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums

: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Though the Type 100 has a high fire rate and Call of Duty players are expected to run out of bullets quickly, this loadout allows it to be used in medium ranges efficiently using the 2.5x scope.

Replacing the 36-round magazine with the 48-round drums allows users to shoot an additional 12 bullets. Adding the Fully Loaded perk enables this gun to be equipped with max ammo.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far