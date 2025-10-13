5 best Ultimate Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Once you’ve finally hit Agent Rank 5, you’ll have access to Ultimate-level Digimon. At this point, you should stop collecting everything and start focusing on Digimon that actually bring something valuable to battle. Not every Ultimate Digimon is worth investing in. Some have flashy attacks but poor synergy, while others quietly carry your entire team with support or defense.
To save you the grind and the guesswork, here are five of the best Ultimate Digimon you can count on to deliver results.
Digimon Story Time Stranger: 5 best Ultimate Digimon
1) Angewomon
Let’s start with one of the most reliable Ultimates out there, Angewomon. She’s not just graceful, she’s a powerhouse when it comes to INT-based damage and healing. In fact, she has one of the highest Intelligence stats among all Ultimates, which makes her a natural fit for magic-heavy teams.
Angewomon’s real strength, though, is her versatility. She can act as both a damage dealer and a backup healer, making her incredibly useful in tough missions where your team needs sustain. On top of that, she pairs beautifully with LadyDevimon, unlocking Mastemon’s skills earlier than usual.
If your playstyle leans toward spellcasting, buffs, and clean team synergy, Angewomon is an easy pick. She’s the kind of Digimon that stays useful well beyond her rank.
2) Duramon
If you’re after pure physical power, Duramon is your guy. He’s the definition of a front-line brawler: hits hard, hits fast, and helps your whole team hit harder. His signature move not only deals solid physical damage but also lowers the target’s Defense, which is a huge advantage in longer fights or boss encounters.
Another great thing about Duramon is that most of his abilities are Level II attacks, which can be shared across your team. This means he can contribute in multiple ways, not just by brute strength. Whether you want him to be your main DPS or a setup Digimon for your other attackers, he fits the bill perfectly.
If you like a more aggressive, no-nonsense approach where the goal is to break enemies before they break you, Duramon will feel right at home on your roster.
3) Mistymon
Now, let’s talk about Mistymon, the underrated tank that can also punch back. His signature attack boosts both DEF and SPI while dealing damage, so the longer the fight drags on, the tougher he becomes. Mistymon is excellent for players who prefer methodical battles over quick rushdowns.
But what makes this Digimon truly special is his Reset Body skill, which removes enemy buffs. This can completely change the flow of a boss fight, especially when enemies start stacking their stats to ridiculous levels. With Mistymon on your team, you’ll always have a counter to that nonsense.
If your team needs someone who can absorb hits and still keep the pressure up, Mistymon is that reliable, unshakable presence.
4) LadyDevimon
If you’re focusing on magic-heavy teams, you can’t ignore LadyDevimon. She’s a powerhouse when it comes to spell amplification and enemy debuffs. With access to Spell Boost and Mental Break, she can ramp up your magic damage output while softening up tough targets.
She also happens to synergize perfectly with Angewomon, allowing early access to Mastemon’s fusion skills. But even on her own, LadyDevimon holds her ground; she has great INT, solid offense, and a toolkit that helps your entire team perform better.
If you enjoy playing with clever setups, weakening enemies before landing big hits, LadyDevimon should be your choice.
5) Sirenmon
Sirenmon might not look like much at first, but she’s easily one of the most well-rounded Ultimates in the game. Think of her as your Swiss Army knife: a support, healer, and backup attacker all rolled into one. Her skillset covers just about everything: SPI Shred, DEF Shred, X-Heal, and Status Barrier, making her invaluable in both offensive and defensive situations.
Sirenmon's high INT also means her spells pack a real punch, so she’s not just there to babysit your team; she can dish out solid damage when needed. If you like having one Digimon who can step into any role depending on the fight, Sirenmon will never let you down.
