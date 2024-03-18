The UMP-45 sub-machine gun in Counter-Strike 2 is popular and effective for players due to its moderate recoil, reasonable price, and adaptability. Its 25-round magazine achieves a decent balance between mobility and firepower. Although its low armor penetration makes it a poor choice against fully armored opponents, its rapid rate of fire comes in handy in close-quarters combat.

Over the years, Valve has released several skins for the UMP-45 to enhance its look in the game. These weapon cosmetics range from simple color schemes to complex patterns and artworks at an affordable price to suit the budget. This article will explore the seven best picks of UMP-45 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10.

7 best choices for UMP-45 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Plastique

UMP-45 Plastique (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 Plastique has a nice color scheme that makes it more appealing, as shown by the subtle purple shades at the front of the firearm. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the grey top and green body combo stand out for how well they coordinate with every other feature of the skin.

To sum up, the unique design fits incredibly well with the UMP-45, and you can get this skin in Factory New condition for $1.88 and its other versions for under $1.5. The UMP-45 Plastique debuted with the CS20 Collection, which also features skins for the AWP and many more weapons.

2) Grand Prix

UMP-45 Grand Prix (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 Grand Prix pays homage to the early days of competitive racing with a timeless sporting style that primarily highlights grungy yellow and twin red lines. The aesthetic is completed with the exquisite display of the number "36" on the side.

Only the Field-Tested version of this skin is available, currently priced at $0.38. The UMP-45 Grand Prix was a part of the Chroma 2 Collection, which also features skins for the M4A1-S and other weapons.

3) Scaffold

UMP-45 Scaffold (Image via Valve)

If you prefer intricate patterns in your firearm, the UMP-45 Scaffold is an excellent pick. The submachine gun's exterior is painted in teal, and its body is covered with a sculptural geometric pattern with white accents in the shape of stripes and a black dots layout. This adds a sci-fi touch to the weapon.

The skin's Factory New version is available for $3.50, and its other versions are priced under $2. The UMP-45 Scaffold came out with the Spectrum Collection, which features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

4) Moonrise

UMP-45 Moonrise (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 Moonrise skin creates a relaxing mood by presenting a full moon against a purple night sky. What defines this skin is its lively feature—the moon's position varies with each pattern, making it a unique addition to any collection.

You can get the UMP-45 Moonrise's Factory New version for $1.43, while its other versions cost under $0.70. This skin was introduced as part of the Clutch Case, which also includes weapon skins for AUG and many other weapons in Counter-Strike 2.

5) Arctic Wolf

UMP-45 Arctic Wolf (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 Arctic Wolf's frame is adorned with a monochrome coat design that resembles that of a wolf. Some body components have streaks of dark blue paint with pictures of deep scratches on them. The pattern is further enhanced by white paw prints and subtle red accents, which enhance the menacing vibe in Counter-Strike 2.

You can acquire the UMP-45 Arctic Wolf's Factory New version for $1.44, while the other versions are priced below $0.90. This skin also debuted with the Clutch Case, which features skins for MP7, among other weapons.

6) Exposure

UMP-45 Exposure (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 Exposure skin has an intriguing appearance, like an X-ray. It stands out from other gun skins in Counter-Strike 2 thanks to its unique blue skeletal pattern. The UMP-45 Exposure deserves a spot in this ranking because of its unique looks.

This skin's Factory New version costs $1.35, while the other versions are priced under $0.90. This skin debuted with the Spectrum 2 Case, which also features skins for the SG 553, among other weapons.

7) Primal Sabre

UMP-45 Primal Sabre (Image via Valve)

The UMP-45 Primal Sabre displays a fearsome look in Counter-Strike 2. The design features a saber-toothed beast's white and grey skull on the weapon's body, enhanced by teal diagonal lines that mimic claw marks. Inscriptions and pictograms made of white accents improve the overall design even more.

This skin's Factory New version is priced at $ 9.68, while the other versions cost well under $5. This skin is featured in the Chroma 3 Collection, which also includes skins for the SSG 08 and other firearms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike 2 news and updates.