The SG 553, often known as the Krieg, is a good choice of firearm for the Terrorist side of Counter-Strike 2. Although the gun has been dropped from the meta in professional play, it can be used effectively in mid-to-long-range combat and is still enjoyable to use for casual play.

A diverse range of skins have been added by Valve for the SG 553, many of which are being made available as part of special collections. Here are our 10 best picks for SG-553 skins in Counter-Strike 2.

10 best choices for SG-553 skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Integrale

SG-553 Integrale (Image via Valve)

The SG-553 Integrale skin has striking colors, including the well-known red and blue. The numerous decals and numbers on this skin give it a race car finish and a unique appearance. The Factory New version of this skin starts at $155.90, while the Field-Tested version is priced around $16.64.

The SG-553 Integrale is a part of the 2018 Inferno Collection that features skins for the Glock-18, PP=Bizon, and other weapons.

2) Cyrex

SG-553 Cyrex (Image via Valve)

With its simplified form and minimal use of color and artwork, the SG-553 Cyrex has an extremely clean, minimalistic appearance. The skin is red and black with white streaks running through it. This skin is extremely effective despite being less expensive than the others.

It is a part of the Falchion Case, which features skins for MP7, FAMAS, and other weapons. The Factory New version is priced at $14.60, while the Field-Tested version is priced at $4.31

3) Darkwing

SG-553 Darkwing (Image via Valve)

Darkwing is an iconic gun skin that has gained immense popularity, becoming everyone's favorite skin in Counter-Strike 2. There is a bespoke paint job in red and black with dark details and feathers. It is part of the Prisma 2 Case, which includes skins for the AK-47, Mac-10, and other weapons.

The Factory New version of the SG-553 Darkwing is priced at $1.80, while the Field-Tested version is priced at $0.34

4) Colony IV

SG-553 Colony IV (Image via Valve)

The SG-553 Colony IV skin is covered in a stunning piece of art. In that sense, this skin has more flair than the others on the list. Its gorgeous yellow gloss and some amazing dystopian artwork make this skin very eye-catching. The Factory New version of the SG-553 Colony IV is priced at $46.34, while the Field Tested version is priced at $7.40.

This skin is a part of the Shattered Web Collection, which also features weapon skins for the SSG-08, Tec-9, and others.

5) Bulldozer

SG-553 Bulldozer (Image via Valve)

If you're creating a yellow-themed inventory in Counter-Strike 2, the SG-553 Bulldozer would be a worthwhile purchase. Although the only colors on the skin are black and yellow, they complement each other effectively. You can only purchase it directly because it is a part of the Chop Shop Collection. However, since the many variants range in price from about $231 to $127, this might not be an option for everyone.

6) Candy Apple

SG-553 Candy Apple (Image via Valve)

This skin has two colors, a matte finish, a brand-new exterior, and no decorative elements that would distract from the stunning look of the firearm. The Candy Apple highlights the SG 553's striking exterior and attempts to enhance it with a much more modest color scheme in Counter-Strike 2. This skin is part of the Canals Collection, which also offers skins for the P90, Dual Bereetas, etc.

The Factory New version of this skin is available for $7.75, while its other versions are priced under $6.

7) Tiger Moth

SG-553 Tiger Moth (Image via Valve)

Despite being unique and hard to come by, the SG-553 Tiger Moth skin is among the least expensive options available in Counter-Strike 2. You can't help but adore this skin's dazzling appearance and blazing artwork. This skin is part of the Chop Shop Collection, which also includes weapon skins for the M4A4, Negev, and other weapons.

The Factory New version of the SG-553 Tiger Moth is priced at $2.13, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.60.

8) Heavy Metal

SG-553 Heavy Metal (Image via Valve)

For those seeking the most minimalist yet highly aggressive gun skin in Counter-Strike 2, the SG-553 Heavy Metal is the ideal choice. This skin is simply stunning and features a simple artwork that gives it a little extra individuality, while the sleek shape makes it look like an old-school jacket. This skin is part of the Revolver Collection, which includes skins for the USP-S, MP9, and other firearms.

The Factory New version of the SG-553 Heavy Metal is available for $0.48, while other versions cost less than $0.20.

9) Pulse

SG-553 Pulse (Image via Valve)

The SG-553 Pulse has a very neutral appearance, but it has a little character thanks to its subtle wear finish. Pulse is a black, purple, and pink gun skin, which gives the weapon a gothic theme. Its unique appearance and widespread popularity mean that almost every Counter-Strike 2 player knows of it.

The SG-553 Pulse is a part of the Operation Phoenix Collection, which also offers skins for the AWP, Nova, and other weapons. The Factory New version of this skin is not available. The Minimal Wear version is available for $3.48, while its other versions are priced around $2.

10) Hazard Pay

SG-553 Hazard Pay (Image via Valve)

The SG-553 Hazard Pay is the most beautiful skin in this ranking. It has an amazing gold shade and an untouched surface that makes it very appealing to the eye. The entire weapon, including the magazine, scope, and even the muzzle, gets wrapped in this skin. Although this skin is pricey, the money spent is well worth it.

The SG-553 Hazard Pay is part of the 2021 Vertigo Collection, which also features skins for the M4A1-S, P250, and other weapons. Its Factory New version is priced at $350, while the other versions are priced under $250.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike 2 updates.