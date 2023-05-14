Best Warzone 2 long-range loadout for M4 in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers a vast armory with numerous recognizable weapons that fans enjoy using, one of which is the M4 assault rifle class. The firearm is extremely dependable and simple to use, with excellent TTK in mid- to long-range combat. It may be improved further with the right setup, and WhosImmortal, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, has revealed one of his personal favorite M4 loadouts.

The title features some intense gunfights in which you must be ready to join in battle at any time, and the M4 can truly come in handy due to its adaptability. In this situation, WhosImmortal's loadout will make the weapon effective in long-range combat. The following article will disclose the setup provided by the streamer.

M4 loadout provided by WhosImmortal shines in Warzone 2's long-range battles

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded introduced some major weapon adjustments, wherein the assault rifle class, ISO Hemlock, received severe nerfs and the Lachmann 556 saw significant buffs. Meanwhile, the M4 received a slight buff as well.

The M4 is a weapon that every player is accustomed to, and it boasts a solid base stat set of 811 rpm fire rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 240 ms ADS time. With the advanced gunsmith system, gamers can experiment with many customization options and tune it to their specific needs. WhosImmortal's M4 loadout focuses on mid- to long-range fights with increased performance.

M4 loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80 (vertical -0.59; horizontal +0.25)

Echoless-80 (vertical -0.59; horizontal +0.25) Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel (vertical -0.29; horizontal +0.25)

Hightower 20" Barrel (vertical -0.29; horizontal +0.25) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +4.65)

5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +4.65) Magazine: 45-round Mag

The Echoless-80 is a silent barrel that is specifically engineered to enhance the weapon's damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity. However, it slightly affects the ADS speed and aiming stability as well.

Hightower 20" Barrel offers substantial weight and length to the weapon. It increases the hip fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity, which assists players to control shots at long-range encounters.

The Aim OP-V4 is a go-to optic that is useful in every Warzone 2 weapon since it gives high-precision sight with no distraction. The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition consists of specially tapered rounds that are designed specifically to obtain maximum projectile velocity. It will assist players to have the power that is needed to go for long-range fights.

Finally, the 45-round magazine adds 15 bullets to the chamber, giving them the confidence to keep firing and gain an advantage in battle. Players can also utilize a 60-round magazine, but it will fire at a slower rate.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty WAKE UP SUIT UP BOOT UP



Best the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now WAKE UPSUIT UPBOOT UPBest the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now ☕️WAKE UP 👕SUIT UP⚡️BOOT UPBest the rest in Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) and more. Play Season 03 Reloaded Now 🔥 https://t.co/jLZGH8JHpQ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes