Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout and tuning for M4 in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features some iconic weapons, such as the M4 assault rifle. Its popularity skyrocketed primarily due to its linear learning curve and easy-to-control recoil kick. Popular streamer WhosImmortal displayed the most effective M4 build in a recent YouTube video alongside its attachment tuning as some of the best metas in Season 3.

Modern Warfare 2 provides a fast-paced gameplay experience with various game modes. Players can utilize WhosImmortal’s M4 build to stomp on enemy Operators in multiplayer matches. The Assault Rifle class is a great choice for medium and long-range gunfights as the weapons boast a better damage range.

This article will highlight the M4 build suggested by WhosImmortal for Modern Warfare 2.

WhosImmortal’s most meta M4 build for Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have garnered a large player base with their comprehensive gameplay and unique gunfight experience. However, the developers need to balance the playing field for the community by implementing different weapon adjustments. These changes are launched on the official servers after considering different metrics like pick rate, game data, and player feedback.

The M4 is an evergreen weapon from the Assault Rifle class, boasting high flexibility and reliability. The gun can be modified to take medium and long-range gunfights while boosting its base stats.

M4 weapon build

The M4 brings its own platform to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It has a competitive fire rate of 811 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 590 m/s. The default stats of the weapon are balanced, and it comes with a 30-round magazine. Players can engineer new M4 builds with the help of the advanced gunsmith platform.

WhosImmortal suggests that his M4 build can be a great asset for players. Here is the complete build with all the attachments' pros and cons.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Stock: Tempus P80 Strike Stock

Recommended tuning:

FTAC Castle Comp: 0.54 vertical, 0.2 horizontal

0.54 vertical, 0.2 horizontal Hightower 20” Barrel: 0.26 vertical, 0.19 horizontal

0.26 vertical, 0.19 horizontal Edge-47 Grip: 0.44 vertical, 0.23 horizontal

0.44 vertical, 0.23 horizontal Sakin ZX Grip: 0.65 vertical, 0.3 horizontal

0.65 vertical, 0.3 horizontal Tempus P80 Strike Stock: -1.42 vertical, 1.24 horizontal

The FTAC Castle Comp muzzle attachment increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but slightly affects the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The Hightower 20” barrel increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. However, it reduces ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control.

The Edge-47 Grip under barrel increases aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. The attachments reduce ADS speed.

The Sakin ZX rear grip increases recoil control but reduces aiming stability. The Tempus P80 Strike stock increases sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed. It takes a toll on the aiming stability and overall recoil control.

WhosImmortal’s build emphasizes increasing the gun’s handling stats and boosting its ADS and movement speed. The damage range increment can help players easily take long-range gunfights and perform consistently. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes