Best Warzone 2 PDSW 528 loadout for Season 3

PDSW 528 in Warzone 2 has the exact resemblance and similar stats to the P90 in the previous iterations of the Call of Duty titles. The gun also went to different franchises with low damage, a high fire rate, and a large magazine to compensate for it. While it may not be a viable option for most titles in the first-person shooter genre, it is mighty in Call of Duty. Its massive chamber capacity can take down multiple enemies without swapping magazines.

Warzone 2 has gained popularity since its re-release in November 2022. The player base has adapted to the reworked mechanics and balances. It has also lifted many restrictions in the new iteration and gives much more freedom to the players.

This article aims to suggest the best loadout for PDSW 528 in Warzone 2 in Season 3.

Recommended attachments for PDSW 528 in Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty has recently received numerous changes and balances on its Warzone counterpart, and the PDSW 528 received massive buffs a few months ago, making the gun have almost no recoil.

While this gun boasts significant damage for a submachine gun, it can be further equipped with specific attachments to make it even more deadly. Not all attachments will be available by default and will require players to unlock them by playing matches along with the specific weapon.

Loadout

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5"

FTAC Series IX 14.5" Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rail: GR33 Light Rail

GR33 Light Rail Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: CQB Stock

Impact

FTAC Series IX 14.5" will increase the range and extend the accuracy during hip fire. It will further increase the movement speed and bullet velocity to fire freely without worrying about inaccuracy. However, it will decrease control over recoil and hip firing and slow down while aiming down sights.

VLK LZR 7MW will compensate for the aim of down speed and will increase stability. It will also allow the players to transition between sprinting and firing during movement quickly.

GR33 Light Rail will massively increase the movement speed but reduce recoil control.

Bruen Q900 Grip will tune up the gun for Sprint to Fire Speed and reduce the aim-down speed timing but will further sacrifice the recoil control.

CQB Stock will increase movement speed while crouching along with the initial sprinting rate. It will reduce the aiming down speed so players can quickly scope into the gun. However, it sacrifices the recoil control even more.

This concludes the recommended attachments for PDSW 528 in Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3. It is worth noting that players should experiment and tune the attachments according to their preference to get the perfect handling and damage output, respectively.

