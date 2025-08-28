The best weapons for Augusta in Wuthering Waves must include all the attributes that the character demands. Augusta is a hypercarry Electro DPS unit that scales primarily on the Attack stat and relies on both of the critical stats to inflict raw damage on targets. She does that using her enhanced Heavy Attacks, which is something to consider while picking her broadblade.
This article discusses the best weapons for Augusta in WuWa.
Best weapons to build Augusta in Wuthering Waves
1) Thunderflare Dominion
Thunderflare Dominion in Wuthering Waves is easily the best weapon for Augusta, as it is equipped with all the required stats and effects. Moreover, it is her signature option that rolls with a healthy Attack stat and a 12.1% Crit Rate. The passive also provides an additional ATK and Heavy Attack DMG bonus for 15 seconds, which is enough time for her to defeat an enemy.
Augusta can also generate shields with her passive skill. While protected, Thunderflare Dominion enables her Heavy Attack to ignore 7.2% of a target’s DEF, for up to five times. As such, her overall damage increases significantly with the signature option equipped.
2) Verdant Summit
If you have summoned Jiyan's signature broadblade, consider using it to build Augusta. The weapon is equipped with a sizable Crit DMG and Attack stat. Additionally, it increases the Resonance Attribute DMG bonus of all allies by 12%. The character and her team will benefit from the buff irrespective of their element.
Augusta will also receive a 24% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus up to two times after casting an Intro Skill. Although the passive effect from Jiyan’s weapon isn’t as strong as Thunderflare Dominion, it is still the second-best option for Augusta.
3) Aureate Zenith
Aureate Zenith is one of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons. Augusta can benefit from this 4-star broadblade, as it offers a 40.5% Crit DMG via subsidiary stats. Additionally, its passive will increase her ATK by 7.2% after casting Resonance Liberation.
If that wasn't enough, Augusta will also receive a 10.8% Heavy Attack DMG for 15 seconds. You can also upgrade Aureate Zenith to max Syntony Levels and triple the passive multipliers, although it is not recommended.
4) Lustrous Razer
Lustrous Razer is the S-Rank broadblade from the standard banner, and it offers a neutral passive that can be used by many characters, including Augusta. The weapon is equipped with double attack stats, so you must focus on getting other attributes via Echo sets.
Lustrous Razer’s passive further increases Energy Regen and Resonance Liberation DMG, which will give a slight edge to Augusta during combat.
5) Helios Cleaver
For a free-to-play Augusta build, you can use Helios Cleaver in Wuthering Waves. It rolls with double Attack stats, which is her primary scaling modifier. The 4-star broadblade’s passive also boosts the wearer’s ATK by 3% up to 4 times for casting Resonance Skill.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
