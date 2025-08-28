The best weapons for Augusta in Wuthering Waves must include all the attributes that the character demands. Augusta is a hypercarry Electro DPS unit that scales primarily on the Attack stat and relies on both of the critical stats to inflict raw damage on targets. She does that using her enhanced Heavy Attacks, which is something to consider while picking her broadblade.

Ad

This article discusses the best weapons for Augusta in WuWa.

Best weapons to build Augusta in Wuthering Waves

1) Thunderflare Dominion

Augusta's signature pick (Image via Kuro Games)

Thunderflare Dominion in Wuthering Waves is easily the best weapon for Augusta, as it is equipped with all the required stats and effects. Moreover, it is her signature option that rolls with a healthy Attack stat and a 12.1% Crit Rate. The passive also provides an additional ATK and Heavy Attack DMG bonus for 15 seconds, which is enough time for her to defeat an enemy.

Ad

Trending

Augusta can also generate shields with her passive skill. While protected, Thunderflare Dominion enables her Heavy Attack to ignore 7.2% of a target’s DEF, for up to five times. As such, her overall damage increases significantly with the signature option equipped.

2) Verdant Summit

Verdant Summit is the second-best option (Image via Kuro Games)

If you have summoned Jiyan's signature broadblade, consider using it to build Augusta. The weapon is equipped with a sizable Crit DMG and Attack stat. Additionally, it increases the Resonance Attribute DMG bonus of all allies by 12%. The character and her team will benefit from the buff irrespective of their element.

Ad

Augusta will also receive a 24% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus up to two times after casting an Intro Skill. Although the passive effect from Jiyan’s weapon isn’t as strong as Thunderflare Dominion, it is still the second-best option for Augusta.

3) Aureate Zenith

The new battlepass broadblade (Image via Kuro Games)

Aureate Zenith is one of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 battle pass weapons. Augusta can benefit from this 4-star broadblade, as it offers a 40.5% Crit DMG via subsidiary stats. Additionally, its passive will increase her ATK by 7.2% after casting Resonance Liberation.

Ad

If that wasn't enough, Augusta will also receive a 10.8% Heavy Attack DMG for 15 seconds. You can also upgrade Aureate Zenith to max Syntony Levels and triple the passive multipliers, although it is not recommended.

4) Lustrous Razer

Lustrous Razer is obtainable from the standard banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Lustrous Razer is the S-Rank broadblade from the standard banner, and it offers a neutral passive that can be used by many characters, including Augusta. The weapon is equipped with double attack stats, so you must focus on getting other attributes via Echo sets.

Ad

Lustrous Razer’s passive further increases Energy Regen and Resonance Liberation DMG, which will give a slight edge to Augusta during combat.

5) Helios Cleaver

A free-to-play broadblade (Image via Kuro Games)

For a free-to-play Augusta build, you can use Helios Cleaver in Wuthering Waves. It rolls with double Attack stats, which is her primary scaling modifier. The 4-star broadblade’s passive also boosts the wearer’s ATK by 3% up to 4 times for casting Resonance Skill.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.