Best characters for Helios Cleaver in Wuthering Waves

Helios Cleaver is a 4-star Broadblade in Wuthering Waves. It is a weapon that primarily focuses on boosting the damage dealt by the user after they use a Resonance Skill. This makes it a strong choice for Main DPS Broadblade characters. Its 4-star rarity also makes it have better stats than most weapons in the game.

This article lists the best characters in Wuthering Waves that can get the maximum potential out of the Helios Cleaver.

Wuthering Waves: Helios Cleaver stats and best character to use it

Jiyan with Helios Cleaver equipped (Image via Kuro Games)

Helios Cleaver in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star Broadblade that can be obtained only from using Tides on the banners. Since it is a Broadblade, you have to farm Waveborn Residue along with Whisperin Cores to fully level up this weapon. With that being said, let's have a look at its stats at Level 90 and the skill it provides before listing out the characters:

Base ATK: 412.5

412.5 Second stat: 30.4% ATK

30.4% ATK Skill: Within 12s after Resonance Skill is released, increases ATK% every 2s, stacking up to four times. When the number of stacks reaches 12, all stacks will be reset within 1s

The ATK% provided by the skill increases based on the Syntonization Rank.

Calcharo and Jiyan are the best users of Helios Cleaver (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the best characters that can get the most leverage out of the Helios Cleaver Broadblade:

Jiyan (5-star Aero)

Calcharo (5-star Electro)

Calcharo and Jiyan are two of the three Broadblade users currently in the game with the third one being Taoqi. Since Taoqi is a support, Helios Cleaver is therefore most optimal on Calcharo and Jiyan. It is even better for Calcharo as he gets more value from his Resonance Skill compared to Jiyan who is more reliant on his Resonance Liberation.

As both Resonators operate as Main DPS, the skill Helios Cleaver provides synergizes very well with Calcharo and Jiyan as they will spend the most time on-field in any team composition they are a part of.

Another character that could potentially make good use of Helios Cleaver is the upcoming 5-star Resonator in Version 1.1, Jinhsi. She is speculated to be a Spectro Broadblade user and a Main DPS with her Resonance Skill being damage-oriented as well. If this rumor turns out to be true, Helios Cleaver could be a great option on Jinhsi as well.

