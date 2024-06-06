Wuthering Waves Qichi Village puzzle solution

The Wuthering Waves Qichi Village puzzle is quite hard as it requires a good amount of problem-solving skills. It is an encryption block puzzle that is located in the northern part of the Central Plains. Completing this puzzle gives a nice reward that shouldn't be missed out on.

This simple step-by-step guide will make sure you get to easily solve the Qichi Village puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Qichi Village puzzle guide and location

Qichi Village puzzle starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Qichi Village puzzle in Wuthering Waves can be found by teleporting to the Central Plains resonance nexus and going upwards before taking a left. You can opt to do a simple Movement Challenge on your way that rewards you with a Standard Supply Chest while getting you close to the puzzle's location. Defeat few Exiles that exist within the camp to ensure a peaceful time while doing the puzzle.

To start this puzzle off, take the encryption block with one arrow using the levitator and place it on th1e first tile in the second column to light up the two isolated tiles.

Proceed forward with the puzzle and pick up the encryption block with two arrows. Put it on the first tile in the third column to fully light up the tiles in the top-right corner.

The encryption block with four arrows is your penultimate step in solving this puzzle. Place it on the fourth tile in the fourth column in a manner that makes the bottom-right half completely light up.

The encryption block with three arrows is the final piece to solve the Qichi Village puzzle. Place it on the third tile in the second column in a manner where it creates a T-shape to light up the remaining tiles.

If you followed these steps, the entire puzzle will light up at once before deactivating. An Advanced Supply Chest containing the following as a guarantee will be your reward for solving the Qichi village puzzle in Wuthering Waves:

Union EXP x30

Astrite x20

Shell Credit x6000

