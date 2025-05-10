5 best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are tools that can help increase her efficiency. You'll face many difficult enemies and bosses while progressing through the game. Thus, you will need all the edge you can acquire, whether through acquiring new Pictos, leveling up characters, or finding armaments.

Ad

This article guides you on some of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: This article is not a ranking; its contents are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

5 amazing weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) Lusteson

Acquiring Lusteson (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Kephket)

Stats

Ad

Trending

Scaling : Vitality/Agility

: Vitality/Agility Element: Dark

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: Killing an enemy with Foretell applies its Foretell to another random enemy.

Killing an enemy with Foretell applies its Foretell to another random enemy. Level 10: Apply Mark on consuming Foretell.

Apply Mark on consuming Foretell. Level 20: 20% increased Dark damage with Skills.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat Chromatic Luster in Forgotten Battlefield.

What makes Lusteson one of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is how it buffs Foretell. The first upgrade makes it so that if you kill an enemy, any number of Foretells it had will be transferred to a random enemy currently in the fight. This removes the need to reapply it to every foe in the fight.

Ad

The second level applies Mark when consuming Foretell, buffing the next attack. Finally, the last upgrade gives a 20% increase to any Dark damage delivered through Skills.

2) Blizzon

Acquiring Blizzon (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Kephket)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Vitality

: Vitality Element: Dark

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: While having at least 1 active Moon charge, Moon Skills are always Critical, but damage taken is doubled.

While having at least 1 active Moon charge, Moon Skills are always Critical, but damage taken is doubled. Level 10: 25% increased damage per Moon charge.

25% increased damage per Moon charge. Level 20: Base Attack gives 1 Moon charge.

How to obtain the weapon

Found as a drop by defeating Chromatic Ballet in Falling Leaves.

Blizzon is one of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 if you want to go for a glass cannon build. The first upgrade makes your Moon Skills Critical (+50% damage) if you have at least one active Moon charge, but any damage Sciel takes will be doubled.

Ad

While this is a high-risk, high-reward mechanic, further levels give you more buffs. The second upgrade gives you +25% damage for every move charge, while the third generates a move charge for one base Attack.

3) Martenon

Fusoka will be before the Bourgeon fight, to the left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Vitality/Agility

: Vitality/Agility Element: Earth

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: On Twilight Start, deal damage to all enemies based on the amount of charges.

On Twilight Start, deal damage to all enemies based on the amount of charges. Level 10: On Twilight Start, apply 2 Foretell per charge to all enemies.

On Twilight Start, apply 2 Foretell per charge to all enemies. Level 20: Double Sun and Moon charge generation.

How to obtain the weapon

Purchased from Fusoka the Merchant near the Central Plaza Expedition Flag in Flying Manor for 97,800 Chromas.

Martenon is centered around the Twilight phase mechanic of Sciel. Its first upgrade deals damage to all enemies depending on each Sun and Moon charge you have. The second level also applies two Fortell to all enemies for every charge. Finally, the last upgrade doubles Sun and Moon charge generation.

Ad

If you can activate Sciel's Twilight Phase consistently, Martenon is one of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

4) Chation

Chation is one of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Luck/Vitality

: Luck/Vitality Element: Dark

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: Sun Skills always apply 10 Foretell, but all damage taken is doubled.

Sun Skills always apply 10 Foretell, but all damage taken is doubled. Level 10: Base Attack gives 1 Moon charge and consumes all Foretell to apply Burn.

Base Attack gives 1 Moon charge and consumes all Foretell to apply Burn. Level 20: 100% increased Burn damage in Twilight state.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat the Greatsword Cultist and Reaper Cultist in Stone Wave Cliffs.

Chation is another weapon that follows a risk-reward playstyle, but its perks are focused on the Fire Elemental. Like the first upgrade that applies 10 Foretell when Sun Skills are applied, but also doubles the enemy's damage.

Ad

The second one adds secondary effects to the base Attack, like generating a moon charge and converting all Foretell to apply the Burn Status Effect. Finally, the last upgrade buffs up Burn damage by 100% when in the Twilight phase. The buffing up of Fire Elemental attacks makes Chation one of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

5) Charnon

Interacting with Grour (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@loliho587)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Luck/Defense

: Luck/Defense Element: Void

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: 100% Critical Chance during Twilight.

100% Critical Chance during Twilight. Level 10: Apply 1 Foretell on a Critical hit.

Apply 1 Foretell on a Critical hit. Level 20: 20% increased damage for each consecutive turn without taking damage. Can stack up to 5 times.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat Grour, the Gestral Merchant, to gain the ability to purchase it for 89,884 Chromas.

Charnon is one of the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It is a great choice if you can consistently enter Sciel's Twilight phase. Its first upgrade makes every strike Critical while the second also applies 1 Foretell for each one. The final level makes Sciel similar to Verso, where each time you avoid damage, you gain +20% damage, which caps out at +100%.

Ad

Those were the best weapons for Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Check out our other articles on Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.