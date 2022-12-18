Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 2070 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has finally arrived and delivers a massive graphics update for the 2015 RPG title. While there are some additional aesthetic flourishes, the game remains fundamentally the same.

A quest based on the Netflix series is also included in The Witcher 3 next-gen update, along with various modifications, cross-saves, and a camera option.

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Available today with ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3



Get Game Ready for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free next-gen update.Available today with ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3

Nvidia's RTX 2070 is a reliable high-midrange GPU. It was one of the first GPUs on the market to enable ray tracing during its introduction in 2018. In its heyday, the card performed rasterization brilliantly and had remarkable ray-tracing capabilities. While Witcher 3 next-gen will run smoothly on RTX 2070 in ultra settings, players will experience poor FPS when ray-tracing is enabled.

The following article will instruct users on utilizing the optimum Witcher 3 next-gen settings for their RTX 2070 with and without ray-tracing.

RTX 2070 runs Witcher 3 Next-Gen smoothly but will face low FPS when ray-tracing is enabled

Witcher 3 next-gen provides superb graphics, but it's not optimized enough. Developer CD Projekt Red recognized the optimization issue, and players may look forward to future performance improvements through updates and hotfixes.

If they don't plan to use ray-tracing or DLSS, they are advised to run the game under DirectX 11 with an RTX 2070 to prevent performance issues. The ideal Witcher 3 settings to utilize with the card are listed below:

Without ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: TAAU

TAAU Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Vignetting: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Light Shafts: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: High

High Grass Density: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Motion Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Vignetting: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Light Shafts: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Water Quality: Low

Low Foliage Visibility Range: Medium

Medium Grass Density: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Detail Level: Medium

Remember, you must run Witcher 3 next-gen on DirectX 12 to utilize Ray-Tracing and Nvidia DLSS.

The aforementioned settings will deliver the best performance on an RTX 2070. Players are requested to make some tweaks according to their preferences to further polish gameplay.

