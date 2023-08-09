BGMI 2.7 update features: New A1 Royal Pass, ACE32 gun and more

Krafton has finally launched the most awaited BGMI 2.7 update, which went live for Android and iOS users on August 9, 2023, at 01:30 PM (IST) and 04:00 PM (IST) respectively. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest update since the re-launch of the title in the Indian markets, and it is finally here. With a post on their Instagram page, Battlegrounds Mobile India announced the launch of the new update.

In the video, some of the most renowned names in the community were seen talking about the new features to arrive in the game with the BGMI 2.7 update patch notes. This article will talk about everything players need to know about it.

BGMI 2.7 update brings back the hundred-pointer RP system with the A1 Royale Pass

BGMI 2.7 update patch notes are finally here, making multiple predictions about the release date of the patch notes true, and it has brought the new A1 Royal Pass with it, which goes up to level 100. So, you can buy 360 UC to complete it halfway. Then, by the time you have reached level 50, you would have collected another 360 UC which can then be used to reach level 100.

Another incredible feature that will go live in this Royal Pass is the Specter Slayer Set. You can change the color of the set and some other minute details, making it one of the best additions to the title. Shreeman Legend said that he will use the color green so that he doesn’t have to compete with other players to the supply box for ghillie suits, and can easily hide in the green terrain.

Other than that, there will be a Tangerine Drake Suit set, a new Violet Eclipse skin for the Thompson SMG, a Neon Slayer Suit set, and more. There will be a new vehicle skin for the three-wheeler, and the bicycles in the game will also have a carrier seat for your teammate. There will be a new customizable gun skin for M16A4, and for DP-28 as well.

Can the new ACE32 gun replace the AK?

letsgrowesports @letsgrowesports BGMI 2.7 Major Update Features



Santorini - New Map

2 Person Bicycle

Carry on vehicle back & ride

Ace 32 - New gun

New Skins

BGMI 2.7 update patch notes will also see the inclusion of a new ACE32 gun with the same attachments as the AKM. However, some gamers are claiming that this gun can replace the OG AKM gun in the title. The gun also has very similar stats to AKM. However, according to SNAX, despite being very similar to each other, it will not replace the OG gun that easily.

Carry knocked-out teammates in vehicles

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s motto with the new BGMI 2.7 update is “No Person Left Behind”. Now, players can carry their knocked-out teammates in a vehicle, and every gamer on the panel agreed that it is a great update. This way, you don’t have to retreat from a disadvantageous situation without their knocked-out teammates.

However, your speed will reduce greatly while carrying a teammate on your shoulders. Therefore, you should make sure to have some great covers and have used the smokescreens properly to block enemy sight before carrying your teammates.

Do you have the X-Factor or are you waiting for the X-suit?

The BGMI 2.7 update also brings a new X-Suit design called the Marmoris X-Suit. Inspired by the jellyfish, there will be seven different levels of this suit. At each of these levels, the appearance will change to some extent.

The Livik map will also see some changes, making it more visually pleasing for gamers as well.

That concludes all the new features that have been talked about in the video. Follow Sportskeeda to learn everything about the latest BGMI 2.7 update and more content regarding the BR title.