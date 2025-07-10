Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2025 Lower Bracket will feature Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend on July 10, 2025. The winner of this series will face T1 in the Lower Bracket Final for a chance to book the Grand Final spot. On the other hand, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. This upcoming series will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, and in a best-of-five, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding Bilibili Gaming (BLG) and Anyone's Legend's (AL) recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 10, 2025.

Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Who will face T1 in the Lower Bracket Final?

With Beichuan joining as the Jungler for BLG in May 2025, the team has then showcased bittersweet performances throughout the LPL split and now in the MSI. After it qualified for the MSI Bracket Stage with ease, the team defeated LEC first-seed KOI with a 3-1 scoreline. BLG then lost to T1 0-3 in the subsequent match and dropped to the Lower Bracket.

Next, BLG was up against North America's FlyQuest, where it ended up winning the series 3-2 after a tough battle. Although FlyQuest performed admirably, the LPL second seed showed a lackluster display overall.

The Top-Jungle duo of Bin and Beichuan has had a difficult MSI event thus far, with ineffective macro rotations and decision-making. However, the Midlaner Knight still showed great resilience and carried the team when needed with his versatile champion pool.

Meanwhile, Anyone's Legend shook the LoL Esports community with its explosive playstyle in this MSI. All five players are incredibly synergized, and they excel at mid-to-late game team fights.

AL defeated LCP's CTBC Flying Oyster in its last elimination series with a 3-1 scoreline. Although the team played exceptionally as a whole, Tarzan solidified his name as the series MVP after heroic performances using Poppy, Wukong, and Maokai.

All in all, the most consistent players for AL have been its Mid-Jungle duo of Tarzan and Shanks. They have a deep champion pool, including notable pocket picks who can turn the tide of a series.

The stakes are high, as this elimination series between the LPL teams will decide who faces T1 in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final.

Prediction: Anyone's Legend 3 - 1 BLG

Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend: Head-to-head

These two teams faced each other 13 times in the past across major LoL esports tournaments. BLG has won eight times, while AL has prevailed on five occasions.

Also read: League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Previous results

BLG won its previous series 3-2 against FlyQuest in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket.

On the other hand, AL won its previous series 3-1 against CTBC Flying Oyster in the same stage.

Rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin (MSI Winner 2022)

: Bin (MSI Winner 2022) Jungle : Beichuan

: Beichuan Mid : Knight (MSI Winner 2023)

: Knight (MSI Winner 2023) ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Anyone's Legend

Top : Flandre

: Flandre Jungle : Tarzan

: Tarzan Mid : Shanks

: Shanks ADC : Hope

: Hope Support: Kael

How to watch Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Here are the scheduled starting times of the BLG vs AL series:

PT : July 10, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 10, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 11, 2025, at 2 am

: July 11, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 11, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 11, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 11, 2025, at 8 am

: July 11, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 11, 2025, at 9 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

