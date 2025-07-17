  • home icon
Bilibili Gaming vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 17, 2025 03:16 GMT
blg vs g2 esports in league of legends ewc 2025 quarterfinal
Knight vs Caps, the battle of the two Midlaners at the LoL EWC 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via LoL Esports)

The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Bilibili Gaming (BLG) vs G2 Esports on July 17, 2025. The winner of this best-of-three series will proceed to the Semifinals to face the victor of the Gen.G vs FlyQuest/FURIA series. Meanwhile, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. Notably, the upcoming series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding Bilibili Gaming vs G2 Esports' recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 17, 2025.

Bilibili Gaming vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025: Who will win the LPL vs LEC battle in the Quarterfinals?

Bilibili Gaming had a disappointing MSI 2025 event, facing 0-3 losses against both T1 and Anyone's Legend. With a relatively new Jungler, Beichuan, the team's overall team fights and macro adjustments looked shaky in recent times.

Nevertheless, BLG is still stacked with legendary names such as Bin, Knight, and Elk on the roster. They can always show up in clutch moments to deliver a victory for the team.

However, BLG players must regain confidence following the devastating MSI losses and improve the team synergy to have a deep run in the EWC.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, started its EWC 2025 journey on a high note. The team secured two convincing victories against FURIA and FlyQuest. Previously in the MSI 2025, the latter dominated G2 with a 3-0 win, eliminating them from the tournament.

Now, the LEC second seed is looking quite sharp, with the players delivering incredible performance in the EWC Group Stage. Furthermore, G2's Toplaner, BrokenBlade, showed great resilience and significantly performed better than he did in the MSI.

Prediction: BLG 2 - 1 G2 Esports

Bilibili Gaming vs G2 Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams had faced each other four times previously, with Bilibili Gaming winning on all occasions.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

BLG lost its previous series 0-3 against Anyone's Legend in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket.

On the other hand, G2 Esports won against FlyQuest in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.

Rosters

Bilibili Gaming

  • Top: Bin
  • Jungle: Beichuan
  • Mid: Knight
  • ADC: Elk
  • Support: ON
G2

  • Top: BrokenBlade
  • Jungle: SkewMond
  • Mid: Caps
  • ADC: Hans Sama
  • Support: Labrov

How to watch Bilibili Gaming vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are the scheduled starting times of the BLG vs G2 Esports series:

  • PT: July 17, 2025, at 7 am
  • CET: July 17, 2025, at 4 pm
  • IST: July 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 17, 2025, at 10 pm
  • KST: July 17, 2025, at 11 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

