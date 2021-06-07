Biomutant: Classes ranked from best to worst

THQ Nordic's open-world game, Biomutant, gives players a wide range of character customization options to construct the best fighting build. Depending on the player's desired style of combat and mobility, some classes rank better than others in terms of overall viability.

There are 5 standard classes to choose from with an additional class included in the preorder bundle. All of these classes together cover just about any type of fighter imaginable and allow players to tackle the game's enemies how they see fit.

Biomutant classes ranked in terms of overall performance & effectiveness

1) Mercenary

Image via Sportskeeda

This class comes with Biomutant's preorder bonus and quickly rose to the top of the popularity charts. Mercenary class spins through combat as a slice-n-dice type of character, shredding enemies along the way.

Mercenaries gain an additional 10% damage for melee attacks with Fury right from the starting gate. Their second perk, Twin Silver Grip, allows them to weild two swords at once.

Mercenaries are also granted a wide pool of additional perks that can fit any situation. Brutality and Invincibilty aid in making this class arguably the strongest in Biomutant for now.

2) Psi-Freak

Image via Sportskeeda

Biomutant's mage class comes in at second in terms of power with its ranged attacks and Psi-Power focused abilities. Psi-Freaks can pummel through waves of enemies at a time while coming out on the other side relatively unscathed.

Megamind comes with this class selection and grants Psi-Freaks 20% increased Ki energy regeneration, allowing more ability attacks. Brain Drain, which can be picked up later, heals Psi-Freaks by 20% of damage dealt with Psi abilities.

As soon as players unlock the Ki Spark and Rad Wisps abilities, they can send massive shockwaves towards enemies, killing most with a couple of attempts. Psi-Freaks centers on maneuvering around enemies while dishing out immense damage, while sustaining enemy attacks and regenerating energy.

3) Dead Eye

Image via THQ Nordic

Dead Eye is Biomutant's sharpshooter class that favors ranged attacks that punch holes through enemy lines. Guns of any kind will work with this class and is best for players who like to spew bullets.

Perfect Reload allows Dead Eyes to deal extra damage with automatic instant reloads. This, with Sharpshooter's ability to double damage on 2-handed weapons, creates insane potential.

This class innately gains 10% critical strike damage, pushing it closer to the perfect ranged killing machine. Dead Eyes come close to Psi-Freaks and Mercenaries as the game's top damage dealers.

4) Commando

Image via Sportskeeda

Commandos combine the Mercenary and Dead Eye classes to an extent by focusing on a mixture of ranged and melee weapons. This class excels in close combat and is well balanced.

Fury is the first perk Commandos have access to. Stimulus allows players to survive in tight spots by granting 20% melee damage and armor when their health below 20%.

This is a good starting class for new Biomutant players who want to have a jack of all trades type of character. They perform well in most situations while still being able to expel a fair amount of damage.

5) Sentinel

Image via Sportskeeda

Biomutant's tank class takes the next slot and focuses on absorbing damage with high health and armor. Sentinels are great for rushing into large crowds and taking loads of damage.

The Toughness perk innately grants Sentinels a 10% increase in armor that pairs well with decent armor items. Invincibilty and Ricochet are the top perks to look out for later, as they reduce damage taken and grant a small chance to damage attacking enemies.

Sentinels are great for Biomutant players who would rather brush off bullets than dodging them entirely. They aren't capable of outputting as much damage as the other Biomutant classes, but they can be useful for survivability.

6) Saboteur

Image via Sportskeeda

Saboteurs are generally only good for one aspect of combat: dodging enemy attacks and avoiding as much damage as possible. This class can be thought of as Biomutant's stealth class that prefers skirting around the main assault and attacking in bursts.

Their first perk decreases Dodge energy by 20%, allowing for more chances to evade an enemy. Agile grants 20% extra distance when dodging and Reflexes makes enemies miss by 10% with ranged weapons.

Biomutant players can have a great deal of fun with this class, for it's centered around mobility and dancing through enemy hoardes. However, that decreases the amount of damage they are able to deal and leaves them trailing the other classes in terms of power.

