Biomutant: Finding Pips for mounts

For Biomutant players hoping to tame wild creatures and use them as mounts, they'll need a healthy stock of Pips.

Pips are a type of snack for many wild creatures in Biomutant and are vital for bringing creatures around to the player's side to use as mounts for faster travel.

For most players, Gnoats will likely be their first creature to collect Pips for. Pips themselves are tough to find and are consumable, so they won't stick around in the inventory after use. The size of Biomutant's game map can complicate the search for Pipbushes, but they're out there for determined players to come across.

Read Also: Biomutant all Mounts: Where to find Mounts and how to use them for in-game travel

Biomutant: Locations for Koko, Pirro, Beet, Peel, and Pine Pipbushes

Image via THQ Nordic

With a variety of Pips in Biomutant, players will spend a fair amount of time searching for particular Pipbushes. Fortunately, the community has already managed to narrow down on a number of locations to find Pips reliably.

Once found, players can input their Dodge command on their controller or keyboard in order to pass through the Pipbush and snag what they need. Afterwards, they can head back to the desired mount and interact with them to feed them the tasty Pip snack, allowing players to hop onto the creature for use in travel.

A Pip location breakdown can be found below:

Players can find three Koko Pipbushes close to the coordinates (X: -135550) (Y: -31719).

Image via THQ Nordic

For Pirro Pips, the coordinates (X: -86706) (Y: -128375) contain a camp, and the Pirros are right next to the primary tent in the encampment.

Image via THQ Nordic

Additional Pirros can be found at the coordinates (X: -68238) (Y: -386531).

Image via THQ Nordic

Lastly, more Pirros can be found at (X: -162550) (Y: -423125), close to a nearby road.

Image via THQ Nordic

For Beet Pips, Biomutant players should try the coords (X: -43394) (Y: -168312), close to a gas station.

Image via THQ Nordic

For Peel Pips, a Pipbush can be found close to a nearby bridge at (X: -332394) (Y: -127781).

Image via THQ Nordic

For a Pine Pipbush, Biomutant players can try the coords (X: -23644) (Y: -244531) east of Knupstonies. The bush itself should also lay along a road.

Image via THQ Nordic

Read More: Biomutant: Different ways players can travel in-game