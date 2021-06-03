Biomutant: Where to find Pebble

For Biomutant players hoping to upgrade their Klawbar to level 2, they'll need the assistance of a little red friend named Pebble.

Pebble's quest is made available when a player fails to open something with their Old World Klawbar. Once players clear Pebble's quest, they'll have an upgraded Klawbar and will also have a chance at the Batnam-nam.

Per Biomutant's in-game quest text:

Pebble's caught between a rock and a hard place. There's no worse spot to be in, and this time is no exception. He doesn't want to be a pebble in your shoe, but if you'd help find a better spot to climb to and a rope that holds up to the end of the line, he'd be grateful.

Biomutant: Finding Pebble and completing his quest

Image via THQ Nordic

In Biomutant, Pebble can be found west of Sknapptrutt Outpost for players who need to "Stronken their Klawbar." Pebble has been having issues scaling a cliff and will ask for the player's assistance in finding his way around. Players will also need to secure climbing spots for their little red friend nearby. The climbing spots will be marked with a yellowish tint, making them easier to see.

The first set of climbing marks should be directly behind Pebble. Once players climb those, the second set of marks will be directly ahead, securing the first of three spots.

The next set is on the southeastern face of the mountain, somewhat northwest of the Tree of Life. A dirt path from the village of Snodesburg will lead to the climbing spot. The final spot will be found west of Pingdish 6k and is easy enough to spot.

Image via THQ Nordic

As long as the player doesn't fall during the climbing action, crossing the yellow climbing spots will check off on the player's quest tracker. A little bit of dexterity is all that's required, and most players should have little to no trouble crossing the rocky expanses. Once all three of the climbing spots have been secured for Pebble, players should return to his location in Knack Hill and upgrade the player's Klawbar to level 2.

Pebble will also ask players to undertake a quest regarding ziplines, but the player will have the Klawbar upgrade they need already. Whether they choose to assist Pebble further is up to them, but deciding to do so will reward the player with the Batnam-nam, a little critter that serves as an improved glider. Biomutant's world is vast, and players can never have enough ways to travel around the map.

