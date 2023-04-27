Bizarre Modern Warfare 2 glitch nets player 53 years of Double XP

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has received several patches for bug fixes and gameplay changes. However, it is far from a completely cured state and recently showcased a brand-new glitch. A player created a post on Reddit under the name Bravo-Warpig that contained a picture with a bizarre number of days and hours inscribed under the Double XP token icons.

The Double XP tokens are an important part of the game for those who wish to make the most of their time in the game. These tokens can help complete the Battle Pass tiers faster, providing more XP points for matches and weapons to unlock new attachments.

Let us take a closer look at the new Modern Warfare 2 glitch that gave a massive amount of XP tokens to a player.

Modern Warfare 2 glitch gifts a staggering amount of Double XP hours to a player

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 had a rough patch during the inaugural period as both titles were plagued by several peculiar issues. However, Activision deployed multiple patches to combat the existing bugs to provide a stable gameplay experience to the playerbase.

The community often creates posts on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to showcase newfound problems. Such a bug was spotted on the forum, presenting an image for the Double XP token time glitch.

Double XP glitch

Bravo-Warpig uploaded a picture of a small portion of the main menu which contains information about the Double XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2. The image seems normal with all the expected elements that can be found until we look at the total number of hours the token has remaining.

The number under both Double XP and Double Weapon XP token icons was displayed to be 19346 days. The stats roughly converted to about 53 years' worth of Double XP time remaining, which took the player by surprise. However, this is not the first time Activision’s title has displayed such a bug.

The bug was speculated to be a visual glitch that scrambled random numbers and presented a misleading amount of time remaining on the Double XP tokens. Such issues do not commonly occur as they seem to only appear for a percentage of players. These bugs are generally solved automatically once the game detects any discrepancy.

The error seems to be on the server side, as the player later confirmed in the comment section that the time reset to zero automatically after a match. This further supports the argument that it was a visual glitch instead of an actual increment of the Double XP token time limit.

The Season 3 update introduced new gameplay content, including fresh weapons, maps, and game modes. Check out Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

