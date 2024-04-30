Black Clover Mobile Season 7: Should you pull for Party Mimosa and Party William?

Since Vic Game Studio announced Party Mimosa and Party William's arrival in Black Clover Mobile Season 7, the community is curious to find out whether these units should be summoned. Party Mimosa the Green Healer and Party William, the Blue Defender unit, will arrive with their SSR Rate-Up banners and SSR Skill Page Banners on April 30, 2024, after server maintenance.

This article analyzes these upcoming units' skills to understand whether summoning them in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 is worth the effort.

Note: This article is partially based on the author's opinion.

Should you pull Party William in Black Clover Mobile Season 7?

Party William in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 is a Blue Defender with great durability and skills.

Party William can deal up to 80% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5. He also attacks after gaining an 8% Increased DMG Dealt buff for one turn for every 1000 DEF points.

Party William's first skill will grant an ally an 80% Increased DEF for one turn when Counterattack is present on an ally.

His second skill can deal up to 198% ATK and MATK damage at Lv. 5 and inflicts Taunt on target for two turns when Counterattack is present on self. However, when William's active skill page is equipped, he can also inflict Barrier Block on enemies for two turns.

Party William's ultimate skill in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 (Image via Prydwen.gg)

Party William in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 has a unique ultimate skill that helps him deal up to 85% ATK and MATK damage when at Lv 5. It also grants Fortify Lv. 3 and Debuff Immunity to all allies for two turns. For each instance of Counterattack present on them, grant 5% Reduced DMG taken and Extend Counterattack duration for one turn when Counterattack is present on an ally.

Party William in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 also has a combined attack that helps him inflict a 30% chance to inflict Stun status ailment for one turn; his passives are also amazing.

However, due to the lack of powerful Blue characters in the global server, it is tough to find a mono-blue team for this unit. While the character is expected to enter the meta after this season, the community expects some powerful Blue characters to enter the global server in Season 8. But in Black Clover Mobile Season 7, pulling Party William might not be worthwhile.

Should you pull Party Mimosa in Black Clover Mobile Season 7?

Party Mimosa in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 is a Green Healer with amazing skins, combo attacks, and more. Her first skill grants 15% of her Max HP as HP Recovery to the ally with the lowest HP ratio and deals up to 90% damage at Lv 5. Her second skill has a 40% chance to remove HP Recovery Reduction status from the ally, which can reach up to 100% at Lv. 5.

Her second skill also grants the ally 100% of her Max HP as HP Recovery and dispels all DoT effects from the ally. With her enhanced skill page equipped, party Mimosa can also grant a single ally a DEF PEN Lv. 3 buff for two turns.

Party Mimosa can resurrect allies using her ultimate (Image via Prydwen.gg)

Party Mimosa in Black Clover Mobile Season 7 uses her ultimate to resurrect an ally at 60% health, which can increase to 100% at Lv. 5. It also grants Status Ailment Removal to an ally.

Party Mimosa in Black Clover Mobiel Season 7 grants the partnered mage an SP +2 buff and a 40% chance to grant the partnered mage an SP＋1 buff with her Combined Attack.

Party Mimosa also has some amazing passive skills that perfectly blend with her other skills to make the perfect character.

However, while there is a lack of Blue characters on the global server, the mono-green team is already powerful enough without Party Mimosa. This unit is an amazing Healer, and with all the skill analysis of both units of this season, it's safe to say that if you must pull a character from the Season 7 rate-up banners, it has to be Mimosa.

However, overall, the Season 7 banners are not worthy enough of pulls and are easily skippable for now.

