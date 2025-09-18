Borderlands 4: A Lot to Process walkthrough

Borderlands 4's A Lot to Process is the fourth mission in the Fadefields region. The game world Kairos is divided into four major regions: the Fadefields, Dominion, Terminus Range, and Carcadia Burn. You begin your journey in the Fadefields, and as you progress through the main storyline, you will eventually reach the “Lot to Process” mission. Here, your objective is to locate an Order scientist named Zadra, who has the expertise needed to stop Sol’s bio-weapon.

This guide will help you complete the mission more smoothly. As navigation is straightforward thanks to the marked waypoints, the real challenge lies in the enemies you will face along the way. Understanding the dangers that await you will make the mission easier to complete.

A Lot to Process complete quest guide for Borderlands 4

The A Lot to Process mission takes place on the west side of the Fadefields region in Borderlands 4. This quest has several objectives that lead up to a boss fight at the end section. Below is a complete step-by-step guide to help you progress the mission easily.

Reach the Order scientist’s home

The Order scientist's home (Image via 2K Games)

Your first objective is to reach the home of an Order scientist. When you arrive, you’ll notice the house is sealed behind a blue barrier. You cannot break it directly, so you’ll need an alternate method.

Opposite the scientist’s home is a shack, which is also blocked by a barrier. Circle around to the back of the shack and look for a small opening. Through it, you’ll spot a generator. Shoot the generator to drop the barriers.

Find the Order scientist

With the barrier down, head toward the house. Be cautious, as auto turrets will fire at you through the windows. Take them out before moving inside.

Once inside, more turrets will be present, so proceed carefully. Go upstairs, jump across the broken section of the floor, and interact with the closed door at the end of the hall. This triggers a cutscene where you encounter Zadra, and after that, Order forces break through the wall and take away Zadra.

Kill Order reinforcements and reach the Meat Processing Plant

As the cutscene ends, waves of enemies flood the area. Eliminate all reinforcements. Once cleared, your next objective is to reach the meat processing plant where Zadra has been taken.

The plant is located far east, in the Dissected Plateau area. On the way, you can choose to complete optional side quests.

Follow the wildhorns

Just follow the wildhorns to reach the required location (Image via 2K Games)

Head to the bridge leading to the plant, fight through the enemies, and spot a wildhorn there. Follow the wildhorn, and it will lead you to the livestock scanner.

If you attempt to pass normally, the scanner will reject you, activate turrets, and open fire.

Override shower controls

Press the button to activate the shower (Image via 2K Games)

To disguise yourself as livestock, override the shower controls nearby. Enter the marked building opposite the scanner and activate the control switch.

Return to the objective marker and stand in the blue circle. Use your grapple to pull the lever, triggering a shower of blood that covers you. Now run to the scanner, which will recognize you as livestock and pull you inside the facility.

Find and talk to Zadra

Talk to Zadra and escape the region (Image via 2K games)

Once inside, climb the wall ahead and progress through the path until you find a vent. Use your grapple to remove the cover and crawl inside. At the end, open the door to find Zadra.

Escape with Zadra

Zadra tells you about a cargo teleporter on the roof that can help them escape. Follow her through the facility, clearing waves of enemies while she unlocks doors. Eventually, she opens an elevator that takes you both to the rooftop.

Collect Teleporter parts

Collect the teleporter parts (Image via 2K Games)

On the roof, you’ll need to gather components to repair the cargo teleporter:

Three Control Circuits (dropped by Lightweight Armature enemies)

(dropped by Lightweight Armature enemies) One Transponder Pack (dropped by a Pinhead enemy)

Defeat the required enemies, collect the parts, and return to Zadra. Install the pieces into the teleporter to activate it. Zadra teleports away, but the machine breaks down immediately afterward.

Defeat the Oppressor

Fighting against the Oppressor boss (Image via 2K Games)

Your next challenge is the boss, the Oppressor, a flying enemy with straightforward but deadly attack patterns. It fires projectiles, launches missiles, and drops bombs. Use cover, dodge its attacks, and focus your fire on its central core for critical damage.

Once defeated, you need to head to Zadra's lab to find her.

Find Zadra’s lab

Head inside the cave to find Zadra's lab (Image via 2K Games)

Head to the northeast border of the Idolator’s Noose area. Enter the cave, proceed forward, and open the door at the end to find Zadra inside. After that, you will have a brief conversation with her, marking the completion of the mission.

Mission completion rewards

Rare/Epic shotgun

"Fought the Law" Vault Hunter style

"Gloss" Vehicle Paint Job

Cash

Experience Points (XP)

Eridium

