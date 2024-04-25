Brawl Stars April 25 fixes: Game crash, Kit's Gadget description, and more

Supercell announced the details of the upcoming Brawl Stars April 25 fixes, which will tackle various challenges faced by players daily, ensuring a smooth gaming experience without any bugs. It will be implemented after a short maintenance break during the day. The developers will highlight further details of the upcoming maintenance on their X handle.

This article enlists all the issues that Supercell addresses in this Brawl Stars April 25 fixes.

All details regarding the upcoming Brawl Stars April 25 fixes

1) Game crash caused by Lily

The latest Mythic rarity brawler, Lily, was introduced in the game via Brawl Stars Lily Value Pack in the in-game shop. It has a variable cost based on players' geographical area. The United States players can acquire this brawler for $19.99.

However, those players who had already purchased this unit were facing many dreaded occurrences of sudden crashes in the game that halted their gaming session. Supercell has identified this issue and will rectify it through the upcoming Brawl Stars April 25 fixes.

2) Kit's Gadget description

Kit attacks using her claws. (Image via Supercell)

Clarity is key when it comes to understanding the abilities and gadgets of various brawlers in Brawl Stars. In this update, the description for Kit's Gadget will be fine-tuned, providing players with accurate and comprehensive information about its functionalities.

3) Godzilla City Smash game mode map issue

Latest game mode (Image via Supercell)

Godzilla City Smash is the latest game mode revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on April 20. In this game mode, two teams collect parts of Godzilla and Mecha-Godzilla scattered throughout the map. Upon successful collection of all parts, one member of the team gets transformed into a gigantic creature. Victories are determined by the maximum amount of destruction caused.

There are four different types of maps provided for this game mode. However, a bothersome bug in one of the maps was preventing some players from completing the match. Supercell will address this issue in the upcoming Brawl Stars April 25 fixes.

4) Player Profile information saving

An important issue will be addressed in the upcoming Brawl Stars April 25 fixes. (Image via Supercell)

The player's profile serves as a reflection of their journey and achievements within the game. However, some players are encountering difficulties in saving their profile information. In the Brawl Stars April 25 fixes, players will be able to save their progress and stats accurately.

5) Count Pengula attack projectile texture

Count Pengula skin for Mr. P. (Image via Supercell)

Attention to detail is paramount in maintaining the quality of any game. In the Brawl Stars April 25 fixes, Supercell will also address a visual inconsistency related to Mr. P's attack texture while wearing the Count Pengula Skin.

6) Brawler mutations in friendly duels

All brawlers that are eligible for Mutation. (Image via Supercell)

The mutation feature in Brawl Stars was scheduled to launch on April 29, enhancing the brawler's stats throughout the match. Each brawler has a separate mutation which can be unlocked through monster eggs. However, due to a bug, this feature was available in the friendly duels before the release.

Supercell will remove that feature from the friendly duels immediately in the upcoming maintenance, providing worldwide access to the mutation on the release date only.

7) Ranked Boost rebalancing

Ranked Season (Image via Supercell)

Ranked Boosts serve as a valuable asset within Brawl Stars, enhancing a player's Rank Score following each victory. The magnitude of this boost depends on the player's current Rank. Supercell has made adjustments to the boost amounts allocated to each Rank tier.

In this revised system, Bronze-ranked players will receive no boost, Silver-ranked players will benefit from a 10% increase, Gold-ranked players will enjoy a 20% enhancement, and Diamond-ranked players will receive a 30% augmentation. Players holding the prestigious Mythic Rank will be granted a substantial 50% boost.

Furthermore, Legendary-ranked players will receive an impressive 75% boost, while Masters-ranked players will experience a significant 100% increase in their Rank Score following each victorious battle.

