Brawl Stars Crow guide: Best tips and tricks to use

The best Brawl Stars Crow guide allows players to maximize this Legendary brawler's potential. Crow is one of the earliest brawlers in the game who relies on his collection of daggers. He's great at traversing the map through the use of his Super. However, some players struggle to optimize the brawler's performance on the battlefield.

This article provides a few tips to use the brawler in this Brawl Stars Crow guide.

Brawl Stars Crow guide to master his main attack

Crow throws daggers as his main attack (Image via Supercell)

Crow's main attack is a flurry of long-range daggers that deal damage and inflict poison upon impact, causing continuous damage over time. With his rapid unload and reload speeds, Crow can consistently apply poison and regular damage, preventing enemies from healing and charging up their Super.

Utilize this ability to constantly harass and chip away at enemy health, forcing them to retreat or face certain defeat. Additionally, Crow's main attack is excellent for scouting bushes, denying enemies the chance to heal or hide. Take advantage of Crow's long-range capabilities to poke at enemies from a distance, slowly whittling down their health and charging up your Super in the process.

Brawl Stars Crow guide to optimize his Super usage

Tips to use Crow's Super (Image via Supercell)

Crow's Super ability, Swoop, allows him to leap into the air and unleash a barrage of daggers upon landing. Use this powerful ability strategically to finish off low-health enemies or escape dangerous situations.

When using Swoop for assassination, aim to land directly above your target to maximize damage output. Position yourself to ensure that all daggers hit the enemy upon landing, dealing devastating damage and securing quick eliminations.

Alternatively, if you find yourself low on health and outnumbered by enemies, use Crow's Super to fly away while dealing damage to pursuing foes. Remember, staying alive and maintaining pressure on the enemy team is better than risking premature defeat.

Utilizing gadgets: Defense Booster and Slowing Toxin

Brawl Stars Crow guide to reduce opponent's mobility (Image via Supercell)

Crow has to select one of the two available gadgets to use during Brawl Stars matches. This Brawl Stars Crow guide provides tips to use both of them.

Defense Booster, the first gadget, provides a temporary shield, reducing damage taken by 40%. If you're equipped with this gadget, use it to tank enemies' damage while your teammate finishes them off in close combat. It can also be used to hold down a specific area of the map from opponent brawlers.

Slowing Toxin is another potent gadget that slows all currently poisoned enemies for two seconds. Use this gadget to control the battlefield, and poison nearby enemies. This will help your teammate secure eliminations and gain map control.

Brawl Stars Crow guide to use the star powers: Extra Toxic and Carrion Crow

Extra Toxic Star Power to nerf opponent (Image via Supercell)

Crow's star powers offer unique advantages to suit different playstyles and matchups. Like gadgets, Crow can only use one of them during a match.

Extra Toxic, the first star power, applies an attack debuff to poisoned enemies, reducing their damage output by 15%. This star power is often selected for the best Crow build in Brawl Stars and should be used against mid to long-range brawlers with high DPS to neutralize them and gain the upper hand in engagements.

On the other hand, Carrion Crow deals extra damage to enemies below 50% health, making it ideal for finishing off weakened foes or securing quick eliminations. Use this star power against high-health targets or in coordinated team engagements to maximize its effectiveness.

Brawl Stars Crow guide to use the Hypercharge

Getting stat boost through Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Crow's Hypercharge, Utility Knives, provides speed, damage, and shield boosts to the brawler during matches. It also grants him the ability to throw boomerang daggers using his Super, which returns to him after reaching their maximum range, dealing damage to the opponent on the way back.

When equipped with the Hypercharge, it's crucial to throw Crow's daggers in a direction that avoids obstacles like walls, ensuring they can return without obstruction and retain their full damage potential.

