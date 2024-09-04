Brawl Stars maintenance has just been announced for September 4, 2024, and will introduce a few minor changes. The developers announced the maintenance break via the game's official X.com account (@BrawlStars). The maintenance break is currently underway and is expected to run for a few hours.

This article highlights the changes to be implemented in the Brawl Stars maintenance for September 4, 2024.

Exploring the Brawl Stars maintenance break for September 4, 2024

Here's all you need to know about the Brawl Stars maintenance for September 4, 2024:

1) Brawl Stars Maintenance will address certain aspects

The maintenance is set to occur just before the Brawl Stars Sponge Bob season and will bring the following changes:

Removal of Protective Shield from Trio Showdown inside the poison clouds: In Brawl Stars, when the brawlers spawn, they are protected with a shield for a few seconds. The Protective Shield will no longer be available in the Trio Showdown if a brawler is spawned inside the poison cloud.

In Brawl Stars, when the brawlers spawn, they are protected with a shield for a few seconds. The Protective Shield will no longer be available in the Trio Showdown if a brawler is spawned inside the poison cloud. Changes in texts and Fix server issues: The tweet also mentioned that certain in-game texts will be changed. It is expected that a few lines will be paraphrased. Additonally. some players were experiencing in-game crashes; hence, the developers announced that some server crashes would also be fixed.

The tweet also mentioned that certain in-game texts will be changed. It is expected that a few lines will be paraphrased. Additonally. some players were experiencing in-game crashes; hence, the developers announced that some server crashes would also be fixed. The Ranked season is extended: Due to the sudden announcement of this break, the Ranked season is extended till 1 PM UTC or 6:30 PM IST on September 4, 2024.

2) Bugs expected to be resolved in future

The tweet also acknowledged that some players are experiencing bugs with certain skins. Equipping such skins turns the brawlers into black textures, only showing their silhouettes.

Furthermore, the game becomes seemingly unresponsive in a few devices. This bug will not be fixed with this maintenance, as the developers are still working on it. Additionally, the developers advised the players to reinstall the game or clear its cache, as doing so has resolved the issues in a few cases.

3) Brawl Stars Maintenance break duration

The maintenance is currently underway. No official statement regarding the duration has been announced. However, if we take note of previous such breaks, it will last at most a couple of hours.

