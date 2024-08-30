How to get free Brawl Pass Plus for Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season?

The Brawl Pass Plus in the upcoming Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season will feature 50 tiers of rewards in two categories: free and premium. Free tier rewards can be earned by accumulating Experience Points (XP) daily through regular matches against global players. The premium tier can be unlocked by purchasing the Season 30 Pass, which will begin on September 5, 2024.

This article provides a method by which players can obtain them through Brawl Stars content creators without spending any money.

Process to get the free Brawl Pass Plus for Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are the required steps:

Log in to your X handle and search for the phrase "Brawl Pass Plus Giveaway". Among the results, check the latest posts of the content creators. Follow the rules present there to get a chance of obtaining the reward for free.

It's important to note that these giveaways usually have a short deadline and end before the new season begins. Thus, players must follow the content creators' accounts and other steps mentioned by them in their posts.

Here are some of the content creators and the number of Brawl Pass Plus they are giving away via their X accounts:

Levi (@FFlevi_) - 4 passes

LUDI (@Ludi_CR) - 4 passes.

Rival Esports (@RivalEsportsHQ) - 4 passes

ArmonyX Esports (@arxesportsgg) - 3 passes

Mewtu (@Mewtu_bs) - 2 passes

The winners will likely be informed through messaging on the X platform, detailing the process of redeeming the reward.

Rewards in the Brawl Pass Plus for the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

Squidward Mortis skin (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season will feature a collaboration with the iconic cartoon series. As a result, the Pass will include skins, Pins, and other items themed around characters like SpongeBob and Squidward. Additionally, the Pass will offer 100 gems, 3,700 Bling, and 11,000 coins, and comes with a $9.99 price tag.

Check out more articles related to the Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!