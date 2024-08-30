How to get free Brawl Pass Plus for Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season?

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Aug 30, 2024 10:27 GMT
The Brawl Pass Plus in the upcoming Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season will feature 50 tiers of rewards in two categories: free and premium. Free tier rewards can be earned by accumulating Experience Points (XP) daily through regular matches against global players. The premium tier can be unlocked by purchasing the Season 30 Pass, which will begin on September 5, 2024.

This article provides a method by which players can obtain them through Brawl Stars content creators without spending any money.

Process to get the free Brawl Pass Plus for Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

Here are the required steps:

  1. Log in to your X handle and search for the phrase "Brawl Pass Plus Giveaway".
  2. Among the results, check the latest posts of the content creators.
  3. Follow the rules present there to get a chance of obtaining the reward for free.

It's important to note that these giveaways usually have a short deadline and end before the new season begins. Thus, players must follow the content creators' accounts and other steps mentioned by them in their posts.

Here are some of the content creators and the number of Brawl Pass Plus they are giving away via their X accounts:

The winners will likely be informed through messaging on the X platform, detailing the process of redeeming the reward.

Rewards in the Brawl Pass Plus for the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

The Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season will feature a collaboration with the iconic cartoon series. As a result, the Pass will include skins, Pins, and other items themed around characters like SpongeBob and Squidward. Additionally, the Pass will offer 100 gems, 3,700 Bling, and 11,000 coins, and comes with a $9.99 price tag.

Check out more articles related to the Brawl Stars:

Edited by Abhipsito Das
