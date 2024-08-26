Brawl Stars SpongeBob Club Selection event: How to get the El Primo SpongeBob skin for free

Supercell has announced a new SpongeBob Club Selection event during the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Squarepants collaboration. This is a limited-time event where each of your Clubmates' contributions will matter. With the El Primo SpongeBob skin at stake, this event is going to be exciting for the community members who are also fans of Bikini Bottom and SpongeBob SquarePants.

This article will discuss all the details regarding the game's new SpongeBob Club Selection event and how to get the El Primo SpongeBob skin from this event.

What is the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Club Selection event?

The SpongeBob Club Selection event of the game is similar to the one that arrived during the Godzilla Attacks Brawl patch update. However, this time you need to collect Krusty Kash to complete the event.

Do note that since this is a Club Selection event, you need to reach 400 trophies to join a club to participate. You can also create a Club (for 1000 coins) with your friends upon reaching the 400 trophy count. Then, with the collective efforts of you and your clubmates, you can unlock the El Primo SpongeBob skin. There are plenty of other rewards you can earn from this event as well.

How to get the free El Primo SpongeBob skin in Brawl Stars?

The Kusty Kash event will help the players earn Krusty Kash for their Club. You can earn Krusty Kash during this event from the in-game shop. Log in daily during the event and visit the in-game shop to collect them for free.

You can also earn these tokens by playing matches with the Krusty Kash icon. Furthermore, you can also earn them by winning your first match of the day.

The SpongeBob Club Collaboration event has some exciting rewards for collecting 50K, 100K, 200K, and 300K Krusty Kash. You will get the El Primo SpongeBob skin once you reach up to 400K Krusty Kash from this SpongeBob Club Selection event.

Spend the Krusty Kash you have earned in the Krusty Krab limited-time shop to unlock different Power-Ups.

You will have to buy the Power Meals from the Mr. Krabs limited-time shop, after which you will be eligible for Power-Ups like Krabby Patty, Kelp Soda, Klockwork Clarinet, Spatula, Doodle Pineapple, and more.

