Breaking Bad meme perfectly describes Helldivers 2 community

It has been a rough few days for Arrowhead Game Studios, who have been getting a lot of heat regarding their latest decision with Helldivers 2. The developers recently added an account-linking update to the game. So, all PC players will now have to make a PSN account and link it to their Steam account if they wish to continue enjoying this title.

It doesn't matter if they've paid full price for the game; if they fail to make a PSN account, they will lose access to Helldivers 2.

The community has now banded together, and HD2 is currently being review-bombed, with a ton of people putting pressure on Steam by asking for refunds. A lot of memes have also come out of the ordeal, and one Breaking Bad meme describes the situation perfectly. Let's take a look.

Breaking Bad meme gives a perfect description of the Helldivers 2 community

The Breaking Bad meme (Image via Reddit/@u/iMisstheKaiser10)

Reddit user, Imissthekaiser10, shared the meme, and it's a picture of Mike Ehrmantraut screaming at Walter White in what is a pretty iconic scene from Breaking Bad. Mike lets off at Walter and tells him he has ruined things for their meth business, and all he had to do was cook his drugs and stay out of the way.

The meme explains that if Arrowhead Games hadn't tried to cross-force the players into making new PSN accounts, things would've stayed the way it was. AGS would've kept their player base, and the fans would've been busy taking care of the Terminid and Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2.

HD2 is an excellent title (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Shortly after the scene in Breaking Bad, Mike meets his sad demise. Since the community is that character in the meme, this could be a sign of the times to come. If the PSN-account-linking wasn't mandatory, and players got some type of reward for connecting their Steam account to PSN, a majority of the player base would've signed up without feeling like they were forced to do so. However, it is probably too late for AGS to make amends at this point.

It would be best for the title if PC players could continue to enjoy the game without the need to link to a third-party account. An abrupt end to the game would mean enemies of Super Earth have emerged victorious over democracy.

