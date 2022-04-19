Breaking down the Ms Kenner “romance fraud” lawsuit situation involving long-time viewer

A Twitch partner and streamer, Ms Kenner has taken to Twitter to talk about a stressful ordeal she is currently undergoing. Via a TwitLonger, the streamer talked about a wealthy donor of her stream who is now threatening a lawsuit, over “romance fraud." That donor is now asking for $5,000 he donated to the streamer because she did not reciprocate romantic feelings.

What started out as a generous donator to her channel turned into something romantic, and when she did not return the feelings, according to the streamer, things began to take a very dark turn.

Ms Kenner @ms_kenner



Read: Every streamer should be aware of situations like this and protect themselves.Read: tl.gd/n_1ss0stp Every streamer should be aware of situations like this and protect themselves.Read: tl.gd/n_1ss0stp

Ms Kenner claims a long-time supporter of her stream sent her a lawsuit for “romance fraud”

According to Ms Kenner, there was a streamer that was always in her chat, donating a great deal of money to her. She made it clear that she was not going to reveal who this “rockstar” is, because they are a well-known, famous, powerful person.

Ms Kenner @ms_kenner PLEASE DO NOT START THROWING NAMES OUT. FOR ME AND MY FAMILY'S SAFETY, DO NOT DO THAT. PLEASE DO NOT START THROWING NAMES OUT. FOR ME AND MY FAMILY'S SAFETY, DO NOT DO THAT.

He would give her tons of money across a variety of platforms, and she thought nothing of it. This person is apparently a public figure and is well-known in the music industry. Ms Kenner thought that they were just trying to support her content, but that’s not quite it at all.

“A few weeks ago, everything went south. He expressed a romantic interest in me and I declined. After that he basically said, ‘That was a lot of money I sent you. You knew I had a crush on you. You lied to me and now I want all that back.’”

When Ms Kenner did not reciprocate the feelings for the fan, he began to dispute the PayPal transactions he had sent the streamer, going into the thousands. According to the streamer, she now has thousands of dollars in the negative and there is nothing she can do about it.

“Now I have to pay all that back. There is no appeal process as he sent it all via "family and friends" and paypal considers that a "trusted person" so there is no protection for me.”

According to the streamer, the person alwyas lodges his dispiutes on Fridays, so that she cannot do anything about them until Monday. Things got worse on April 10, 2022, when the streamer and her husband received a “lawsuit” concerning “romance fraud."

Ms Kenner @ms_kenner @Nick21004031 @Artfu1_halder @Icy_Rapture @NotRwndz Please show me those terms so I can present it to paypal. I was told the exact opposite. This is just an example of one account they closed with this. @Nick21004031 @Artfu1_halder @Icy_Rapture @NotRwndz Please show me those terms so I can present it to paypal. I was told the exact opposite. This is just an example of one account they closed with this. https://t.co/vA7XDdeqWG

Ms Kenner also shared several of these disputes from PayPal on Twitter, so that her audience could see what was legitimately happening to her.

Ms Kenner @ms_kenner @Di_bear This is one of many. Some of them are for over $1000. My proof wasn't enough for his bank. They won't appeal. @Di_bear This is one of many. Some of them are for over $1000. My proof wasn't enough for his bank. They won't appeal. https://t.co/W71gWpyKXt

If the streamer and her husband did not pay the $5,000 back, they will be pursued with criminal charges. The streamer allegedly kept the money knowing the donor had a crush on her, and that he was being led on.

“He got ahold of all of my personal information including phone number, husband's phone number, address, names, children's names and other personal info that he said he will leak publicly if I don't give him the $5000. He stated that he will do anything in his power to make me look like I asked for this and will destroy my name, my brand and ultimately have me banned from Twitch.”

While Ms Kenner is confident the mysterious donor can’t ruin her career, she knows the person can very well dox her and leak her information to the public, but isn’t sure how he came by all of it. In her TwitLonger, the streamer said that if the person were to leak any of her information, she would retaliate with a lawsuit as well.

“You wanna play ball, we can play. I will not roll over. I will not be taken advantage of. You took from me and my children and as a mother, you have unlocked a side of me that I didn't want anyone to see. You will not get away with this.”

Ms Kenner said she had no idea where this was going to lead next, whether she’ll have to get a second job or anything else. She said she won’t be taken advantage of and wanted to make sure others saw this and were warned that such things could happen to them as well, so as not to be taken advantage of in the future.

Ms Kenner @ms_kenner Look, a ton of you are dming me asking me to make a gofundme. While I really appreciate it, I'm not asking for anyone's help. My cashapp is always in my linktree but that's not what this was for. I'm not the begging type ya know? I just want all of you to avoid having this happen Look, a ton of you are dming me asking me to make a gofundme. While I really appreciate it, I'm not asking for anyone's help. My cashapp is always in my linktree but that's not what this was for. I'm not the begging type ya know? I just want all of you to avoid having this happen

The donor in this situation has not been revealed, and as of now, the story is on-going. People who donate to streamers are owed nothing in return, and Ms Kenner just wants to make sure others protect themselves.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan