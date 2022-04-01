Bungie is giving away a free emblem to anyone voting for the new Destiny 2 armor set 

The Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 is something that players often participate in to portray the spirit of Halloween during the Fall. It usually comes during October and stays for approximately 20 days. During this time, Guardians are free to roam the solar system, put on their mean faces, and defeat mysterious forces.

The spirit of Halloween comes with dressing in bizarre costumes as well. Typically, Bungie doesn't leave out any details when it comes to the event. With last year's event getting a Dino-themed set for all three classes, a recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie) has put out additional details on upcoming designs for 2022.

Voting for them will grant everyone a chance to get a special emblem from Bungie.

Monsters vs Mechs voting starts soon for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022

One of the most interesting things to look forward to in a Destiny 2 event is the set of exclusive gear that comes along with them. From legendary and exotic weapons to ornaments, Bungie holds a special celebration with Eva Levante in the Tower. The Festival of the Lost is a major-scaled event that comes during the Fall of every year.

However, they have left this year's armor set to the community as well. In the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company focused primarily on the upcoming Festival of the Lost, seasons, and their plans for the Fall. Starting April 7, an official poll will open which will allow everyone to vote for their favored set.

The description for the Monster armor set from Bungie is as follows:

Monsters are clawing back. After a long soak in radioactive waste, they seem to have....evolved?! Emerging once more from the caves, laggons, and spoiled oceans of our world, monsters are looking to make a comeback this year. Dinos, you may have won last year, but watch your backs. These monsters may be coming for you if they secure the win.

Monster armor set for upcoming Destiny 2 event (Image via Bungie)

The description for the Mechs is as follows:

Mechs have entered the fight. Guardians are all about protecting humanity, but sometimes they need a little extra armor when engaging in battle against what some would call monsters hiding in the darkness of other worlds. Mobile suits aren't just for canceling the apocalypse, mind you. They're also for show.

Mecha armor up for voting (Image via Destiny 2)

Each player needs to sign up for emails from Bungie between March 31 and April 6. This can be done by following these steps:

Linking any platform to Bungie.net.

Going into the Account Settings page.

Entering Email and SMS.

Entering preferred Email address to receive Bungie communications.

The polls will be open from April 7 to April 13, and the emblem will be distributed to everyone on April 19.

Any player who has cast a vote and has been playing since February 22, 2022, will be eligible for the emblem.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul