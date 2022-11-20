Bungie to introduce a new mode for Iron Banner in Destiny 2 Season 19

Bungie has been making a lot of changes to Destiny 2 over the past couple of seasons. In fact, the Witch Queen expansion can be dubbed as the harbinger of changes for the game. With close to two weeks remaining in the current season, the latest blogpost by Bungie revealed plans to add a new mode to an already popular activity.

Almost everything that happens in Destiny 2 is affected by the storyline that the game follows. Towards the end of Operation Elberus, Lord Saladin left the Vanguard to join the Empress Caitl's War Council.

Ever since then, the Iron Banner, a special mode in PvP, has become less frequent. However, Bungie has taken the time to introduce new modes within the Iron Banner itself to make it more exciting for the community.

More about Iron Banner and the upcoming addition to it in Destiny 2 Season 19

As listed out in the latest This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post, the developer introduced everyone to the idea of a brand new game mode in the Iron Banner known as Fortress. In essence, it is quite similar to Zone Control. Guardians will have to fight opposing players and will have to control zones to gain points. At the end of the match, the team with the most number of points will win.

Meanwhile, Fortress has a twist associated with it. According to the information provided by Bungie, Empress Caitl has a major role to play in this mode. How she's involved with the mode is currently unknown. However, given that Lord Saladin, now known as Valus Forge, is a part of Caitl's war council, it was only a matter of time before she joined the game again.

When will Iron Banner: Fortress go live in Destiny 2 Season 19?

For now, the dates for when this activity will go live aren't clear. However, Bungie will reveal the calendar for this high-stakes PvP activity once the new season goes live. Interestingly enough, Iron Banner will only be seen twice in every season, which is one of the reasons why Guardians have been losing interest in it.

Given what was mentioned in the TWAB post, Bungie does not have any intention of introducing this event more than twice a season. However, since it's a mode that is seen every weekend, the developers could probably extend its duration whenever it's active.

Destiny 2 Season 19 is set to go live on December 6, followed by a brand new dungeon that is expected to go live on December 9.

The new season will see the arrival of a host of reworks for each and every subclass, and the reason why the dungeon will go live at a later date is probably because the developers want the entire community to get a hang of the changes that they're planning on introducing to the game.

While they've already listed out the changes in the blogpost, there's one thing to read about the changes than seeing them in action. Not much is known about the storyline of Destiny 2 Season 19, which is definitely something the community is looking forward to.

Poll : 0 votes