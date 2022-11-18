Bungie to introduce a ladder-based competitive system in Destiny 2 Season 19

The Crucible has been a problematic subject for Destiny 2 over the past few months. From a few broken guns to a strange state of play, the community has been complaining about how bad the PvP experience has gotten over the last few seasons.

To combat that, Bungie has listed out several changes that they're looking to introduce to the Crucible once Destiny 2 Season 19 goes live. Along with new game modes and some interesting mechanics, a new ladder-based ranking system will also be introduced to further streamline the PvP side of things.

What is this new ladder-based competitive system that Bungie is planning on introducing in Destiny 2 season 19?

One of the first changes that players will be able to witness in Season 19 is the removal of the Glory ranks from Destiny 2. To replace those ranks, Bungie will be introducing certain divisions, which are listed below:

Copper

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Adept

Ascendant

Here's where things start to get interesting. Starting next season, Guardians will have to play seven placement matches to be assigned to one of the divisions listed above. However, at the start of Season 19, no player will be placed at a rank higher than Gold III. This will probably change in the upcoming season, but for now, this is going to be the highest opening rank that anyone can receive.

During these placement matches, the system will take into account the Guardian's individual performance and the overall performance of their team. While advancing through tiers within the same rank bracket won't require any additional effort, Guardians will have to play additional matches to climb up the ranks.

In order to reach Platinum from Gold or Ascendant from Adept, Guardians will have to participate in three placement matches and will have to win at least two of them in order to advance to the next rank. A similar system is set in place when it comes to demotions.

If a Guardian is losing too many matches, they will drop down tiers. If they hit the lowest tier in a rank, they will have to participate in another three matches that they will have to win if they wish to retain their current rank. While it's unclear what rewards will be provided for each rank, it currently seems like these are nothing but bragging rights.

For a considerable amount of time, the PvP aspects of Destiny 2 has been a thorn in Bungie's side. With these changes that the developers are planning on bringing in Season 19, it's possible that the overall situation in the Crucible will drastically improve.

Nevertheless, restructuring a game mode is only one part of the story, and the developers will have to issue weapon fixes and balance out the entire game mode to make it playable and accessible to each and every Guardian.

Destiny 2 Season 19 will be the final season before Lightfall. While there are many major changes that the community will be looking forward to in the brand new expansion, the foundation of those changes will likely begin in the upcoming season.

