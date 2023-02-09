Bungie nerfs Ward of Dawn for PvP alongside other supers in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023) 

Bungie recently announced a lot of things they had planned for Destiny 2 Lightfall. Over the past couple of weeks, the community has gotten to know almost everything sandbox-related in the upcoming expansion, alongside an entire blog post from Strand. However, the company isn't done announcing some of the important stuff.

In a recent blog post uploaded a few hours ago on Bungie's official website, they talked about abilities in the game, alongside plans for 3.0 across all subclasses. Safe to say, some major decisions have been made that could very well change the meta of the game.

Disclaimer: Notes mentioned in this article are following Bungie's official website.

Bungie announces significant changes to super abilities for Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

To start, Bungie addressed the changes they made in the 30th Anniversary patch, where they implemented cooldowns for supers separately. Since roaming supers were made to have longer cooldowns, PvE usage also seems to have dropped significantly.

Destiny 2 UK @DestinyGameUK



Discipline, Strength, and class ability stats rescaling

Ability energy armor mods

Dodge cooldowns reverted

Physics collisions less deadly

Super and Aspect updates + new Fragments



Full details: Abilities updates arriving in Lightfall:Discipline, Strength, and class ability stats rescalingAbility energy armor modsDodge cooldowns revertedPhysics collisions less deadlySuper and Aspect updates + new FragmentsFull details: bung.ie/3x3DRqF Abilities updates arriving in Lightfall:💠 Discipline, Strength, and class ability stats rescaling💠 Ability energy armor mods💠 Dodge cooldowns reverted💠 Physics collisions less deadly💠 Super and Aspect updates + new FragmentsFull details: bung.ie/3x3DRqF https://t.co/95X0Sovufy

The update that might affect both PvP and PvE, in the long run, is the one on Ward of Dawn. Across all game modes, Ward of Dawn's base health will be reduced from 13500 to 8000. However, PvE combatants will be dealing less damage to the Void bubble to compensate.

Titan bubble (Image via Destiny 2)

In PvP, all weapons will do 1.5x damage to the bubble, alongside penalties to the Armor of Light, including:

Health reduced from 425 to 300.

Inherits overshield's 50% damage resistance.

No longer negates precision damage.

Similarly, Thundercrash will also undergo the following nerfs:

Reduced maximum flight time from 5s to 4.5s.

Reduced the size of the damaging volume around the player while in flight by 20% and pushed it further forward in front of the player to make fly-by disintegrations more intentional.

Descent now begins earlier in flight.

Reduced landing detonation size vs players by ~20%.

Unchanged vs PvE targets.

Thundercrash super (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting Lightfall, roaming supers will receive a slight buff, creating seven orbs of power instead of 5. Similarly, burst super abilities will be nerfed from creating seven orbs to 5. Players should note that the orb generation change will remain unaffected across supers such as Well of Radiance, Ward of Dawn, and Shadowshots.

Dawnbreaker (Image via Destiny 2)

Additionally, only three roaming supers will be undergoing buffs in Lightfall, as their base cooldown will be reduced from 10:25 to 9:16. Fists of Havoc for Titans will be dealing 20% more damage in PvE, alongside Daybreak, which will also deal 25% more damage in PvE alongside consuming less super energy.

Poll : 0 votes