Bunny Hop tournament in Monopoly Go: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Bunny Hop tournament in Monopoly Go debuted in Scopely's virtual board game on April 4, 2024, with plenty of lucrative rewards and more. If you fancy getting some free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and other valuable assets that can pave your path to riches, this is the perfect event for you. You only need to complete several milestones and stand among the top 15 players in the tournament to grab some amazing rewards.

However, since it will require plenty of free dice rolls to complete the milestones, which are among the scarcest assets, many tycoons may like to know what rewards are at stake before rolling the dice for the tournament. This article will talk about all the rewards of the Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go.

The complete rewards list of Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go

Lasting for a day, the latest Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go brings 25 milestones for the tycoons to complete. You can get more than 3K free dice for completing these milestones, and there are plenty of other rewards too.

All rewards of the Bunny Hop tournament in Monopoly Go (Image via Discord/Swish)

Here are the requisite points to complete different milestones and their rewards.

First milestone (55 points): 40 free dice

40 free dice Second milestone (40 points): Green Sticker Pack

Green Sticker Pack Third milestone (90 points): 70 free dice

70 free dice Fourth milestone (130 points): 5 minutes High Roller

5 minutes High Roller Fifth milestone (110 points): 80 free dice

80 free dice Sixth milestone (150 points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards Seventh milestone (200 points): Yellow Sticker Pack

Yellow Sticker Pack Eighth milestone (250 points): 15 minutes Mega Heist

15 minutes Mega Heist Ninth milestone (225 points): Pink Sticker Pack

Pink Sticker Pack 10th milestone (275 points): 175 free dice

175 free dice 11th milestone (300 points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards 12th milestone (400 points): Blue Sticker Pack

Blue Sticker Pack 13th milestone (375 points): 250 free dice

250 free dice 14th milestone (425 points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards 15th milestone (500 points): 20 minutes Rent Frenzy

20 minutes Rent Frenzy 16th milestone (600 points): 375 free dice

375 free dice 17th milestone (550 points): Blue Sticker Pack

Blue Sticker Pack 18th milestone (700 points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards 19th milestone (800 points): 900 free dice

900 free dice 20th milestone (1K points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards 21st milestone (900 points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards 22nd milestone (1.3K points): 750 free dice

750 free dice 23rd milestone (1.5K points): 15 minutes Cash Grab

15 minutes Cash Grab 24th milestone (1.8K points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards 25th milestone (2K points): 1.2K dice rolls

Apart from that, the top 15 ranked players in the Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go will also get more rewards while all the participating players will get free in-game cash rewards.

Rank 1: Easter Egg token, 1.5K free dice, Blue Sticker Pack

Easter Egg token, 1.5K free dice, Blue Sticker Pack Rank 2: Easter Egg token, 800 free dice, Blue Sticker Pack

Easter Egg token, 800 free dice, Blue Sticker Pack Rank 3: Easter Egg token, 600 free dice, Blue Sticker Pack

Easter Egg token, 600 free dice, Blue Sticker Pack Rank 4: Easter Egg token, 500 free dice, Pink Sticker Pack

Easter Egg token, 500 free dice, Pink Sticker Pack Rank 5: Easter Egg token, 400 free dice, Pink Sticker Pack

Easter Egg token, 400 free dice, Pink Sticker Pack Rank 6: 350 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack

350 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack Rank 7: 300 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack

300 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack Rank 8: 250 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack

250 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack Rank 9: 200 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack

200 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack Rank 10: 200 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack

200 free dice, in-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack Rank 11-15: 50 free dice, in-game cash rewards

How to earn more rewards from Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go

The new Bunny Hop tournament brings amazing rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

With a strategic mindset, you can easily win plenty in the Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go. Here are a few tips to help you more.

Save dice rolls: Since you already know about all the rewards you can get from the Bunny Hop Tournament in Monopoly Go, you can now decide whether to play for them. While it can bring you over 3K free dice and a lot of other rewards, getting all those rewards will require plenty of rolls too. Therefore, try to save your rolls. Check out our article on the best ways to earn free dice rolls in Monopoly Go.

Use roll multipliers: Roll multipliers are the best way to complete milestones that require a thousand points or more to complete. However, players must learn the best tips to use roll multipliers to get the best out of them.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

Monopoly Go daily event schedule || Monopoly Go new Making Music season || Monopoly Go Egg-cellent Easter event