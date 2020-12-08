Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Max ammo box, Treyarch gifting rewards, and much more 

Treyarch has hidden several Easter Eggs on the Die Maschine map in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Deciphering these gives the community a better picture of what is about to come in upcoming patches. YouTube channel COD Zombies HQ made a comprehensive video mentioning all the Easter Eggs including a Max ammo box.

Treyarch has also reportedly been sending gifts to loyal COD Zombies content creators. One of the items in the rewards redirects them to an Easter Egg website with a countdown timer.

In other words, Treyarch seems to be dropping hints about the upcoming season and players only have a brief window of opportunity to figure out what Treyarch are hinting at.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies glitch allows players to farm infinite XP on Die Maschine

Max ammo box Easter Egg found in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Advertisement

According to COD Zombies HQ's video, players can acquire a max ammo box that never despawns on the Die Maschine map. To acquire this ammo box, players have to complete an Easter Egg challenge but it is not known which one.

This max ammo reward was initially shown by users on Reddit. Two players have recorded instances of this ammo box spawning. However, neither of them claim to have done anything out of the ordinary or completed any known challenges in the games in which the box spawned.

There is speculation that completing an earlier Reward Station challenge gives players the max ammo box. Another theory suggests that the Reward Station reward, (better known as the Fuse Machine Easter Egg) has a strong connection to this Max ammo box.

The Fuse Machine/Reward Station is located directly under the ammo box spawn. This shows that there is probably a link between these two Easter Eggs, although players cannot be sure.

Players have reported that using C4 and Semtex directly on the Fuse Machine can activate the reward. However, it is still unclear as to what triggers the max ammo box reward.

Hopefully, players will discover the proper method to activate this Easter Egg before Treyarch replaces it with something new in an upcoming update.

Advertisement

Treyarch rewards players for using the Call Of Duty App and more content coming before Season 1

🟢 CALL OF DUTY: COLD WAR ZOMBIES - DIE MASCHINE EASTER EGGS + BOSS FIGHT 🟢



Thumbnail By: @NotJusto3Much ☺️



VIDEO LINK: https://t.co/eBVAWSm6DS pic.twitter.com/rtAMmOOYGC — J U S T O 🦧 LAICOSITNA🎭 (@NotJusto3Much) November 30, 2020

Treyarch has also apparently been sending gifts to prominent Call of Duty Zombies content creators. One of the items in the package takes players to a website with a countdown timer.

The timer on the website is set to go off before the new season arrives. Season 1 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops on December 16.

COD Zombies HQ also highlighted the fact that several more maps are coming to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. The first trailer for this will likely drop on December 10, 2020.

Call of Duty app rewards

Treyarch is also giving out weekly rewards to players that are using the Call Of Duty app on their phones. Logging in once every week allows players to become eligible for these secret rewards.

Not a cell phone in sight, just people "living" in the moment. #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/WNWIMxcCA5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 30, 2020

Reddit users have pointed out that the app grants rewards like "30 minutes of Double Weapon XP" for free. It will be interesting to see what else Treyarch gives out as rewards for Call Of Duty app users.

Advertisement

Fans will likely be pleased that these rewards are more inclusive than previous in-game rewards. This tactic helps motivate and encourage players to play the game while also showing how much Treyarch values their community.

All these latest leaks and Easter Eggs suggest that Treyarch may be restructuring Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode in a significant way.

After December 10, players will get to know better about these changes. Hopefully, all of these new inclusions will make the Zombie mode much better than its predecessors.