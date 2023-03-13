Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023: Toronto Ultra wins Major 3

The Call of Duty League (CDL) Stage 3 Major concluded on March 12, 2023, after Toronto Ultra emerged victorious in the tournament. The team managed to obtain a large number of points and climbed the leaderboard, closing the gap between Atlanta FaZe and themselves.

Toronto Ultra was successful in defeating their opponents and eventually made their way to the Stage 3 Major Grand Finals. The team showcased brilliant gameplay and claimed a lion’s share of the $500,000 USD prize pool. The tournament was filled with numerous action-packed encounters with all the participating teams as they certainly put on a show for the community.

Here's a closer look at Toronto Ultra’s journey in the recently concluded CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major.

Toronto Ultra wins the CDL Stage 3 Major and moves up in the overall standings

The Call of Duty League (CDL) is a prestigious international stage for talented professional players from across the world to display their mechanical and strategic prowess in Modern Warfare 2. The entire event is divided into five stages, or Majors, followed by the CDL Championship. The winners of the championship will be crowned world champions in their respective competitive seasons.

Toronto Ultra’s victory

In the CDL 2023 series, Toronto Ultra represents the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. The team was seeded into the Winners Round 1 bracket where they defeated New York Subliners in the first match. Toronto Ultra won with a 3-1 scoreline and knocked their opponents down to the elimination bracket.

The Canadian roster then matched against Boston Breach in Winners Round 2, ending the match with a 3-2 scoreline. The Winners Finals showcased the two fan-favorite teams of Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe on the stage, where Ultra secured their slot in the Stage 3 Major Grand Finals.

OpTic Texas moved up from the elimination bracket and matched against Toronto Ultra in the final showdown of the tournament. Both teams fought hard to emerge as the victors of the Stage 3 Major event.

Toronto Ultra secured three consecutive wins against OpTic Texas. The team won Control mode 3-2 in El Asilo, Search and Destroy 6-5 in Hotel, and Hardpoint in Hydro. The opponents made a comeback with two consecutive wins in the Hotel Control mode and Search and Destroy in Fortress.

Toronto Ultra dealt the final blow by securing their victory in Hotel Hardpoint with a 250-152 point scoreline. The match ended with Toronto Ultra raking in the grand prize of $200,000 USD, while OpTic Texas claimed second place and $120,000 USD.

All CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major maps and modes

Here's a list of all the modes and maps that were played throughout the entire Stage 3 Major event:

Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Hydro)

Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Fans and enthusiasts can check out the match highlights on YouTube and adopt similar strategies in their Ranked games. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Ranked weapon build guides.

