Call of Duty Mobile Out of Scope event: Epic SVD blueprint, Silver Crate Coupon, and more

There is barely a week left before Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 ends, and players only have a few days to complete the ongoing Seasonal Challenges to grab free rewards. As expected, many COD Mobile users are busy grinding hard in the game. Meanwhile, Activision has dropped another Seasonal Challenge, probably Season 3's final event, offering a free Epic blueprint for SVD and various other prizes.

The Out of Scope promotion is themed around the new HDR-MW (aka HDR sniper rifle) and features six tasks that players can complete to unlock respective prizes alongside free Battle Pass XP. However, as Season 4 is expected to commence shortly, players must start grinding to attain all the free items in Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile event: All items and missions featured in the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge

Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

For the uninitiated, the Out of Scope event recently went live in Call of Duty Mobile. Players can access it via the Events section's Seasonal menu, where other ongoing challenges are showcased. The Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge brings six tasks, which one will have to complete in a specific order, one by one, to obtain all of the featured prizes.

Here are the tasks and rewards that one can find in the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge:

Task 1 - Kill five enemies with any sniper rifle in MP matches

The first task of the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

200 Credits

1000 Battle Pass XP

Task 2 - Earn the Long Shot Medal five times in MP matches

The second task of the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

[Shard] Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution (Epic camo) - 20 units

1000 Battle Pass XP

Task 3 - Kill five enemies with any sniper rifle with the Iron Lungs Perk equipped in MP matches

The third task of the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Alternate task: Kill three enemies with any sniper rifle while sliding in MP matches.

Rewards:

Trip Mine - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

2000 Battle Pass XP

Task 4 - Kill two enemies with headshots using any sniper rifle in MP matches

The fourth task of the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

Outlaw - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

One Weapon XP Card

Task 5 - Kill two enemies with any sniper rifle using hipfire in MP matches

The fifth task of the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Rewards:

One Silver Crate Coupon

2000 Battle Pass XP

Task 6 - Win one MP match with HDR-MW equipped

The sixth task of the Out of Scope Seasonal Challenge (Image via COD Mobile)

Mandatory: The HDR-MW (HDR sniper rifle) must be equipped in hand at the end of the MP match.

Alternative task: Kill 30 enemies with any sniper rifle in MP matches (if players don't want to complete the original sixth mission)

Rewards

SVD - Cosmic Appetite (Epicweapon blueprint)

5000 Battle Pass XP

As all tasks must be completed in Call of Duty Mobile's MP mode, with most of them featuring sniper rifles, players can play Hardpoint on the Crossfire map to finish all the missions. One can also use the HDR sniper rifle with Iron Lungs Perk (Red) in the loadout menu to complete all tasks.

For the uninitiated, it is available for 2000 Credits in Call of Duty Mobile's in-game Credit Shop.

