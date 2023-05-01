Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023): Stats, best attachments, Seasonal Challenge, and more about Makarov pistol

Developers Activision promised the addition of OTs 9 and Makarov to Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 before rolling out the pre-season update. After the start of COD Mobile Season 4, OTs 9 SMG from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War made its way to the game via the new Battle Pass. At the same time, the Makarov pistol from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II is yet to arrive in COD Mobile but is expected soon.

The Makarov pistol, also known as Sykov in COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone, will soon become unlockable in Call of Duty Mobile as part of an upcoming Seasonal Challenge. It will arrive in the game alongside other free rewards and BP XP.

Makarov pistol: Everything about upcoming Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 secondary weapon

The Makarov is coming to Call of Duty Mobile soon (Image via COD Mobile)

As mentioned, the Makarov will be a part of the second Seasonal challenge of Call of Duty Mobile Season 4. Titled "Sidearm Scuffle," it will feature rewards like Seraph - Fallen Fiend shards, .50 GS - Bewitching, Silver Crate Coupon, and the Makarov.

The Sidearm Scuffle Seasonal challenge will allow players to earn about 14,000 Battle Pass XP through featured tasks. As part of the first-week content for May 2023, Sidearm Scuffle is scheduled to commence on May 2 at 12 am (UTC).

Stats and best attachments

An ideal setup for the Makarov for stability and accuracy (Image via COD Mobile)

Call of Duty Mobile's latest secondary weapon is a semi-automatic pistol, which players can turn into a fully-automatic gun with a specific barrel attachment. The Makarov also has a specific perk attachment allowing players to wield it in both hands.

Below are the stats of the Makarov pistol in Call of Duty Mobile without any attachments:

Damage: 30

30 Accuracy: 93

93 Range: 40

40 Fire Rate: 42

42 Mobility: 115

115 Control: 81

The random trajectory of Makarov pistol after equipping the following attachments (Image via COD Mobile)

The weapon is already astonishingly stable and accurate while offering impressive mobility. Players can try out the "Akimbo" perk (for dual wield) alongside four other attachments to enhance their tactical prowess.

A gunsmith loadout build for the Makarov with Akimbo perk (Image via COD Mobile)

Here are the attachments that players can consider using for the Makarov pistol:

Perk - "Akimbo" - Allows players to carry two Makarov pistols in both hands. However, it significantly reduces damage, range, mobility, and reload time.

Allows players to carry two Makarov pistols in both hands. However, it significantly reduces damage, range, mobility, and reload time. Ammunition - "20 Round Mags" - This enhances the magazine capacity, increases the ADS time, and decreases movement speed.

This enhances the magazine capacity, increases the ADS time, and decreases movement speed. Laser - "OWC Laser - Tactical" - Decreases the ADS time and bullet spread, but the only downside is visible laser sights.

Decreases the ADS time and bullet spread, but the only downside is visible laser sights. Trigger Action - "Heavyweight Double-Action" - Will increase the body damage multiplier (from 1.1 to 1.2) while decreasing ADS time and Fire-to-Sprint delay. However, players will see an increase in fire intervals.

Will increase the body damage multiplier (from 1.1 to 1.2) while decreasing ADS time and Fire-to-Sprint delay. However, players will see an increase in fire intervals. Rear Grip - "VLK Prizak" - Decreases ADS time and Fire-to-Sprint delay but is not helpful for stability and accuracy, as there will be an increase in hit flinch and ADS bullet spread alongside vertical and horizontal recoils.

A random trajectory for a more stable build (Image via COD Mobile)

The Akimbo perk reduces the gun's stability and disallows players to equip a Stock attachment. Thus, players can consider using the "PP-Skelet" stock attachment for better stability and accuracy, positively impacting the random trajectory (20m).

Poll : 0 votes