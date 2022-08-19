Call of Duty Season 5 'Last Stand' to feature two brand new maps in Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard is about to release its final season with Season 5, titled Last Stand. It arrives on all available platforms on August 24, 2022. The brand new season plans to bring the meanest villains in Call of Duty’s history for a grand conclusion to Vanguard, as players fight it out in brand new maps, unlock new weapons, and more.

With the stakes being raised higher than ever before, players will have to use their skills to survive on brand new maps coming to Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5. The two maps, called Beheaded and Fortress, will bring a completely new environment to Call of Duty Vanguard, invoking the need for fast-paced action-packed combat.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 to feature two new maps

With every new season in Call of Duty Vanguard as well as Warzone, players are put through new and exciting ways to play with the addition of new game modes, maps, and weapons. Like in previous updates, Activision will be releasing these two brand new maps in phases, one at the start of the season and the other along with the mid-season “Reloaded” update.

With that being said, here are the new maps coming to Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand.

Beheaded (Released during Launch)

A look into the combat from the brand new Vanguard map Beheaded (Image via Activision)

The launch of Vanguard Season 5 will bring players to the heart of a dystopian future in the Call of Duty universe with the Beheaded multiplayer map. The official description from Activision states:

"Navigate a war-torn Times Square in this post-apocalyptic small map, built for fast action. Battle under the neon lights outside famed Big Apple establishments, or take up position in Lady Liberty’s fallen head, race through her arms, and dash through the subway to flank your enemies."

Players will be experiencing a mix of modernity as well as post-war fallout in Beheaded, which features a vibrant New York and its many iconic features such as the underground subway. Thus, users will have a novel experience away from the previous World War-themed Vanguard maps.

The map takes inspiration from the decapitated head of the Statue of Liberty as a result of the villain’s action during Season 5 Last Stand. Users will be able to fight inside the head, which will provide enough high ground for players to use as an advantage as well as provide cover when combat gets messy.

Fortress (Released in between Season 5)

A look into combat inside the brand new Vanguard map Fortress (Image via Activision)

Away from New York and America, Activision will be transporting players to a different part of the world with the release of Fortress, which will potentially be released during the mid-season Reloaded update for Vanguard Season 5. The official description of Fortress from Activision states:

"Deploy to the Mediterranean in this medium-sized map featuring close-quarters interiors with rooftop access that grant you power positions. Fight in a maritime graveyard, where ships remains litter the desert landscape. The eponymous fortress incorporates an old ship into its own design, creating a varied landscape to be exploited by savvy Operators."

Fortress will feature a highly secured fort that will provide players with action-jammed close-quarter combat as well as access to the rooftops, providing something for those who wish to engage in long-range sniper combat.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Full During mid-season, deploy to Fortress, a medium-sized map located in the Mediterranean featuring close-quarters interiors with rooftop access that grant you power positions throughout the maritime graveyardFull #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/LastStandVangu… During mid-season, deploy to Fortress, a medium-sized map located in the Mediterranean featuring close-quarters interiors with rooftop access that grant you power positions throughout the maritime graveyard ⚓🔗 Full #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/LastStandVangu… https://t.co/Fb8beeoJoo

Set in the Mediterranean region, the map will also feature a sandy scrapyard with similar attributes to Verdansk's Zhokov Boneyard, which consists of broken down airplanes, providing excellent cover and maneuverability for players.

Activision expects players to get creative with this map as the fortress itself will feature certain characteristics of a ship that players can use to their advantage.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand will be available on August 24, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman