Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - Can players cross-save between iOS and Android devices?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be released for the Android and iOS markets soon. It is speculated that the launch will occur after Warzone 2.0 officially releases for all platforms on November 16, 2022.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone mobile will have a brand feature that will allow players to share progression between all three titles. This could mean that multiple features like weapon tiers, Battle Pass levels, and Operators will be accessible to on all three titles.

Cross-play between mobile users and PC/console users seems very unlikely as it is a challenging task to balance the game for both ends. However, cross-play between Android and iOS is expected. But the question remains whether players can access the game from both sides and continue progression across different mobile devices.

Let us take a deeper dive into what the cross-progression feature entails for mobile gamers.

Exploring Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's cross-save functionality

Cross-save between Android and iOS devices

Cross-play between Android and iOS mobile devices is expected to exist from the official launch itself. With cross-progression in mind, it is expected that players would be able to use one specific account across all devices. Either that or there could be account linking involved to tie a specific gamer across all devices.

Players are expected to be able to change from Android to iOS or vice versa and still have the account-specific progression and changes migrated over from their previous device. This should be possible only with a unified system that would track the user account and not the device itself.

This feature will also mean that a player can be logged into the same account on two devices and still have synchronized progression throughout both of them. This would bring great flexibility and control to the players who use multiple accounts to access the titles.

How will cross-progression affect all platforms?

Introducing a brand new feature that aims to unify the player base, regardless of the device they access the game on, is a leap even for Activision. There are various routes where things could go following an unorthodox method.

Players who purchase Modern Warfare 2 will have the advantage of accessing one extra title compared to those who opt to only play Warzone 2.0 (considering it will be free-to-play) or Warzone Mobile.

In this scenario, players will be able to upgrade their arsenal more effectively throughout all the titles with cross-progression than those who only have access to Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile.

The next strata of players are the ones who only have access Warzone 2.0 or Mobile. The disadvantage of not being able to switch to a different title under the same unified umbrella is sure to stick out like a sore thumb.

Players could tactfully use the cross-progression to bring out better weapons and pieces of equipment while playing the game on mobile devices by unlocking them on PC/Console first. This would easily be a one-sided battle for those who only have access to Warzone Mobile.

Such changes to be introduced to the new titles are expected to be warmly welcomed by the community. These will affect the way modern gamers would play the game as well as the future of creating ecosystems within similar titles.

